Andy Murray continues his Wimbledon preparations as he takes on world No 6 Holger Rune at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham.

The 36-year-old has looked impressive on grass this season following titles at Surbiton and Nottingham, before he was bundled out of Queen’s in the first round by eventual finalist Alex de Minaur.

Rune is one the game’s rising stars but the 20-year-old is still finding his feet on grass: the Dane only won his first match on grass last week at Queen’s, before going on to reach the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Holger Rune?

The match is the opening match of the day at Hurlingham lub and gets underway from 2:30pm on Wednesday 28 June.

How can I watch Andy Murray vs Holger Rune?

It will be available to watch live on the Hurlingham Club website.

When is Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon main draw begins on Monday 3 July. The tournament runs for two weeks with the women’s singles final taking place on Saturday 15 July and the men’s singles final on Sunday 16 July.

Wimbledon qualifying will be held from Monday 26 June to Thursday 29 June.

When is the Wimbledon draw?

The draw for the Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles tournaments will take place on Friday 30 June at 10am BST.

The draw will be conducted at the All England Club.

What are the seeds for Wimbledon?

Seedings for Wimbledon have yet to be announced by the AELTC.

The AELTC used to use a grass court seeding formula to determine the seeding for Wimbledon, however that was discontinued ahead of the Championships in 2021 and seedings now following the Tour rankings for both men’s and women’s singles draws.