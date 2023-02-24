Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka LIVE: Qatar Open score and updates as Murray attempts to reach final
Murray is the slight underdog as he faces the 21-year-old up-and-comer
Andy Murray hopes to continue his run at the Qatar Open as he faces rising star Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals this afternoon.
Murray fought from a set down to defeat Alexandre Muller in the quarter-finals on Thursday to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final since June last year.
That victory came after a win against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday after Murray was forced to save three match points in his opening match with Lorenzo Sonego.
The 21-year-old Lehecka will be another tough opponent. He defeated top seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals after bursting onto the scene at the Australian Open last month. In that tournament the Czech defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie to reach the quarter-finals of the grand slam - where he lost to Stefanos Tsitisias.
Follow along for live updates as Andy Murray attempts to reach the Qatar Open final:
Lehecka on his impressive start to the season
“These past two months have been very great for me,” Lehecka said in his on-court interview after beating Rublev yesterday.
“I was very looking forward to playing here in Doha on this beautfiul centre court, so I am very happy with the win and looking forward to tomorrow.”
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch a live stream of the Qatar Open match on Amazon Prime Video.
What time is Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka?
Andy Murray’s match against Jiri Lehecka is the second match on centre court at the Qatar Open, with a scheduled start of around 2:30pm GMT at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.
Murray defeats Muller
Andy Murray was at his imperious best yesterday when he took on Alexandre Muller of France. He fought back from losing the first set to winning the next two and booking a place in the semi-finals.
Biggest win of his career
Andy Murray’s opponent today is Jiri Lehecka.
The 21-year-old earned the biggest win of his career on Thursday at the Qatar Open, where he upset World No. 5 Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his second tour-level semi-final.
The Czech entered the clash off the back of straight-set wins against Damir Dzumhur and Emil Ruusuvuori and he demonstrated his confidence through a heavy-hitting performance against the top seed.
Will he be able to repeat that performance against Andy Murray today?
Murray pleased with recent performances
"The last couple of years I lost quite a lot of close matches, and it’s something I spoke to my team about last year," said Andy Murray this week in Doha.
He has won three three-setters to advance to his 102nd tour-level semi-final this and believes the work he put in during the off-season has helped him to improve. "I think the work I did in the offseason on my game, physically has given me a bit more belief in those moments.
"I think when you’re in better shape, when you start to fatigue, it helps you make better decisions. If you’re struggling quite a bit physically towards the end of matches and in those important moments, it makes you maybe try and shorten the points, or play a different way, which doesn’t give you the best chance of wining.
“I feel like that improvement physically has helped in those moments."
Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka at the Qatar Open.
Today’s semi-final match-up sees Murray looking to continue his march on a rollercoaster week in Doha.
Stick with us for live coverage of the contest.
