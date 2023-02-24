(Getty Images)

Andy Murray hopes to continue his run at the Qatar Open as he faces rising star Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals this afternoon.

Murray fought from a set down to defeat Alexandre Muller in the quarter-finals on Thursday to reach his first ATP Tour semi-final since June last year.

That victory came after a win against Alexander Zverev on Wednesday after Murray was forced to save three match points in his opening match with Lorenzo Sonego.

The 21-year-old Lehecka will be another tough opponent. He defeated top seed Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals after bursting onto the scene at the Australian Open last month. In that tournament the Czech defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie to reach the quarter-finals of the grand slam - where he lost to Stefanos Tsitisias.

Follow along for live updates as Andy Murray attempts to reach the Qatar Open final: