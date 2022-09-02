Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray faces the biggest test of his grand slam season so far as the former world No 1 takes on Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open tonight.

Murray is through to the third round of a major for the just the third time since 2017 and has been in impressive form in moving past Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava so far.

But a meeting with the former US Open semi-finalist and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini is a step up.

The Italian was on patchy form leading up to the US Open, losing his opening match in both Montreal and Cincinnati, but beat Murray over three sets in the final at Stuttgart back in June.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini?

The match is first up on Arthur Ashe, with play getting underway from 5pm BST.

What is the order of play on day five?

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff

Not before 12am BST

Ajla Tomlijanovic vs Serena Williams

Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Not before 5pm BST

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rodgers

Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang

Not before 12am BST

Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia

Nick Krygios vs JJ Wolf

Grandstand

Not before 5:30pm BST

Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi

Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex De Minaur