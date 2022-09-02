The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time is Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV
Murray has been in impressive form but Berrettini is a step up
Andy Murray faces the biggest test of his grand slam season so far as the former world No 1 takes on Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open tonight.
Murray is through to the third round of a major for the just the third time since 2017 and has been in impressive form in moving past Francisco Cerundolo and Emilio Nava so far.
But a meeting with the former US Open semi-finalist and 2021 Wimbledon finalist Berrettini is a step up.
The Italian was on patchy form leading up to the US Open, losing his opening match in both Montreal and Cincinnati, but beat Murray over three sets in the final at Stuttgart back in June.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?
The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
When is Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini?
The match is first up on Arthur Ashe, with play getting underway from 5pm BST.
What is the order of play on day five?
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Not before 5pm BST
Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini
Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff
Not before 12am BST
Ajla Tomlijanovic vs Serena Williams
Daniil Medvedev vs Yibing Wu
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not before 5pm BST
Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rodgers
Tommy Paul vs Casper Ruud
Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Xiyu Wang
Not before 12am BST
Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Garcia
Nick Krygios vs JJ Wolf
Grandstand
Not before 5:30pm BST
Veronika Kudermetova vs Dalma Galfi
Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper
Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex De Minaur
