Andy Murray faces Emilio Nava at the US Open today as the former champion aims to reach the third round of a grand slam for just the second time since 2018.

The US Open winner in 2012 got off to a great start in New York thanks to a straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday - his first straight sets win at a grand slam since 2017.

Murray now faces the 20-year-old American Nava, who is ranked outside of the world’s top 200.

Murray had been troubled by muscle cramps coming into the final grand slam of the season but the 35-year-old performed well against the tournament’s 24th seed Cerundolo and the straight sets win will also be a boost to his chances.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

When is Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava?

The match is due to start at 12pm ET (5pm BST).

What is the full order of play

(All times local, -5 hours from BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00: Andy Murray (Gbr) v Eduardo Nava (USA), Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v (12) Cori Gauff (USA), Serena Williams (USA) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00: Xiyu Wang (Chn) v (3) Maria Sakkari (Gre), (20) Madison Keys (USA) v Camila Giorgi (Ita), (23) Nick Kyrgios (Aus) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), Jack Draper (Gbr) v (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can), (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Grandstand

11:00: (5) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Elizabeth Mandlik (USA), Hugo Grenier (Fra) v (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita), (29) Tommy Paul (USA) v Sebastian Korda (USA), (14) Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus)

Court 5

11:00: Christian Garin (Chi) v (18) Alex De Minaur (Aus), Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) v Shuai Zhang (Chn), Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) v Jeffrey John Wolf (USA), Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) v (17) Caroline Garcia (Fra)

Court 7

11:00: Peyton Stearns (USA) v (28) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus)

Court 11

11:00: (12) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Daria Snigur (Ukr) v Rebecca Marino (Can), Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) v (23) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)

Court 12

11:00: Brandon Holt (USA) v Pedro Cachin (Arg), Dalma Galfi (Hun) v Harriet Dart (Gbr), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun), Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus)

Court 13

11:00: Corentin Moutet (Fra) v (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned), (18) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel), Nuno Borges (Por) v Yibing Wu (Chn)

Court 14

11:00: Jaume Munar (Spa) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa)

Court 15

11:00: Jason Kubler (Aus) v Mikael Ymer (Swe)

Court 17

11:00: Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) v (31) Shelby Rogers (USA), (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col), Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) v (5) Casper Ruud (Nor), (27) Karen Khachanov (Rus) v Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra)