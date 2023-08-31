US Open 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray takes on Grigor Dimitrov with five other Brits in action
Andy Murray takes on Grigor Dimitrov first up on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second round of the US Open
Andy Murray takes on 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in a blockbuster second round clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open this evening.
The former world No 1 beat Corentin Moutet of France in straight sets in round one - which saw the Brit clock up his 200th win at a grand slam event.
Dimitrov, who came through a five-set thriller in the first round, has Murray’s former coaches Dani Vallverdu and Jamie Delgado in his corner but Murray won their last encounter, albeit in 2016.
Elsewhere, there are five other Brits in second-round singles action, with Katie Boulter and Jack Draper on court from 4pm (BST), while Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage and Dan Evans are all playing later in the day in New York.
Follow the US Open second round with The Independent - Murray vs Dimitrov is scheduled to start at 5pm (BST). Get the latest Murray vs Dimitrov odds and tips here.
Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score
An early break for Jack Draper against Hurkacz!
He’s up 2-0 in the first set against the 17th seed...
Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score
Boulter 1-2 Wang*
Boulter down two break points and though a big first serve gets her out of trouble to start with, a wild forehand flies out of court and the 29-year-old Chinese player breaks early in the first.
Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score
*Boulter 1-1 Wang
Wang holds to 15, seeing out the game with a terrific forehand cross-court winner after the longest rally of the match so far.
It’s going to be a brutal one from the back of the court, me thinks.
Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score
Boulter 1-0 Wang*
Boulter holds serve first up, backing up her powerful first serve with some hard-hitting groundstrokes. ]
Jack Draper is just getting going on Court 12...
US Open 2023 LIVE - Katie Boulter and Jack Draper in action
We’re expecting Katie Boulter and Jack Draper to be on court any minute now for their second round matches.
Boulter takes on Chinese player Yafan Wang first up on Court 5 while Draper takes on 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Court 12.
Great Britain’s Lily Miyazaki lose in second round
Miyazaki’s US Open adventure was ended in the second round by Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.
The 27-year-old came through three matches to qualify at Flushing Meadows for the first time and then picked up a maiden grand slam win against Margarita Betova in round one.
But the world number 198 found 15th seed Bencic, of Switzerland, too tough a nut to crack as she bowed out 6-3 6-3.
Miyazaki still leaves New York with the consolation prize of having virtually doubled her earnings for the year with a £98,000 pay day for winning her first-round match.
Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out of US Open
Novak Djokovic is safely into the third round, but there were a couple of big shocks on day three of the US Open.
Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out in five sets by Dominic Stricker, a qualifier ranked 128 in the world.
Then, in the night session, fifth seed and last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud fell foul of China’s world number 67 Zhang Zhizhen.
Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out of US Open
Novak Djokovic through as Lily Miyazaki’s fairytale of New York reaches an end.
US Open order of play and Thursday’s tennis schedule
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 12pm ET/5pm BST
Andy Murray (GB) v 19-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) v 17-Madison Keys (USA)
1-Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) v 3-Jessica Pegula (USA)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 11am ET/4pm BST
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v 6-Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Jodie Burrage (GB)v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (N)
26-Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (N)
13-Daria Kasatkina (N) v Sofia Kenin (USA)
3-Daniil Medvedev (N) v Christopher O’Connell (AUS)
GRANDSTAND
From 11am ET/4pm BST
M. Mmoh (USA) v J. Isner (USA)
M. Trevisan (ITA) v M. Vondrousova (CZE)-9
G. Monfils (FRA) v A. Rublev (N)-8
O. Jabeur (TUN)-5 v L. Noskova (CZE)
COURT 5
From 11am ET/4pm BST
Y. Wang (CHI) v K. Boulter (GB)
M. Berrettini (ITA) v A. Rinderknech (FRA)
N. Jarry (CHI)-23 v A. Michelsen (USA)
A. Mannarino and A. Rinderknech (FRA) v E. Spizzirri and T. Zink (UZA)
COURT 17
From 11am ET/4pm BST
A. Zverev (GER)-12 v D. Altmaier (GER)
T. Etcheverry (ARG)-30 v S. Wawrinka (SUI)
P. Martic (CRO) v M. Bouzkova (CZE)-31
G. Minnen (BEL) v S. Vickery (USA)
