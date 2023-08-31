✕ Close US Open umpire suffers new VAR glitch during Andy Murray match

Andy Murray takes on 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in a blockbuster second round clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open this evening.

The former world No 1 beat Corentin Moutet of France in straight sets in round one - which saw the Brit clock up his 200th win at a grand slam event.

Dimitrov, who came through a five-set thriller in the first round, has Murray’s former coaches Dani Vallverdu and Jamie Delgado in his corner but Murray won their last encounter, albeit in 2016.

Elsewhere, there are five other Brits in second-round singles action, with Katie Boulter and Jack Draper on court from 4pm (BST), while Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage and Dan Evans are all playing later in the day in New York.

