When is Andy Murray playing today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray begins his 2023 US Open with a first round match against Corentin Moutet of France.

It is now 11 years since the British player secured his first grand slam crown at Flushing Meadows.

The 36-year-old has shown signs of promise throughout 2023, reaching the third round of the Australian Open in January and pushing fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas close in a second round five-setter at Wimbledon.

He faces a tricky opener in New York, though - Frenchman Moutet reached the fourth round of the year’s final grand slam in 2022 and will offer great variety in his strokeplay.

Here’s everything you need to know; get all the latest US Open odds and tips here.

When is Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet?

The first round encounter between Andy Murray and Corentin Moutet is the second match scheduled on the Grandstand court at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday 29 August, and will commence after the conclusion of the match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Leylah Fernandez. That match starts at 4pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match from the US Open live on Sky Sports. Murray’s opening US Open match will be shown on Sky Showcase, meaning it will be available in all Sky homes - even those without a Sky Sports package. Coverage should begin around 6pm BST.

Who will the winner face in the second round?

Murray or Moutet will take on either Gregor Dimitrov, the 19th seed, or Alex Molcan in the second round.

When is the US Open?

The US Open began on Monday 28 August and concludes with the men’s singles final on Sunday 10 September.