When is Andy Murray playing today?

Andy Murray started his 2023 US Open with a first round victory over Corentin Moutet of France - which saw the Brit clock up his 200th win at a grand slam event.

He did, however, criticise the “farce” of a video-assist review system which took “about four minutes” to reach a decision before the umpire announced it wasn’t working.

The 36-year-old has shown signs of promise throughout 2023, reaching the third round of the Australian Open in January and pushing fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas close in a second round five-setter at Wimbledon. Now he faces 19th-seed Grigor Dimitrov, who lost in this summer’s Queen’s semi-finals to Carlos Alcaraz before reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, where Holger Rune ended his run.

Here’s everything you need to know; get all the latest US Open odds and tips here.

When is Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov

The second round encounter between Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov is the first match scheduled at Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday 31 August, and will commence at 5pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match from the US Open live on Sky Sports. It can be streamed on ATP’s TennisTV service for subscribers.

Who will the winner face in the second round?

Murray or Dimitrov will take on either 12th seed Alexander Zverev or fellow German Daniel Altmaier in the third round.

When is the US Open?

The US Open began on Monday 28 August and concludes with the men’s singles final on Sunday 10 September.