Australian Open 2022: TV channel, times and how to watch online in the UK
Everything you need to know about the first Grand Slam of the 2022 tennis season
The Australian Open kicks off 2022’s Grand Slam tennis calendar as attention turns to matters on the court following the uncertainty surrounding Novak Djokovic.
Djokovic, the reigning men’s singles champion, will not be defending his title in Melbourne after being deported from the country one day before the start of the tournament.
It leaves US Open champion Daniil Medvedev as the top seed in the men’s draw, with Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and a returning Rafael Nadal also among the contenders.
In the women’s draw, top seed and home favourite Ash Barty will fancy her chances of adding an Australian Open to French and Wimbledon titles, but Emma Raducanu's remarkable US Open triumph in September shows just how unpredictable the sport can be.
Here is everything you need to know.
When does the Australian Open start?
The Australian Open begins on Monday 17 January and ends on Sunday 30 January.
What time is it on in the UK?
The first sessions will begin at around midnight in the UK, with evening sessions starting at around 8am GMT.
How to watch in the UK on TV and online
The Australian Open will be broadcast live in the UK on Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) and Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.
Provisional schedule (UK times)
- Monday 17 January: First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Tuesday 18 January: First round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Wednesday 19 January: Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Thursday 20 January: Second round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Friday 21 January: Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Saturday 22 January: Third round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Sunday 23 January: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Monday 24 January: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Tuesday 25 January: Quarter-finals men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Wednesday 26 January: Quarter-finals men’s and women’s singles, play starts at midnight; night session begins at 8am
- Thursday 27 January: Both women’s singles semi-finals, consecutively, from 8.30am
- Friday 28 January: First men’s singles semi-final at 1am, second men’s singles semi-final at 8.30am
- Saturday 29 January: Women’s singles final at 8.30am followed by mixed doubles final
- Sunday 30 January: Men’s doubles final at 4am, men’s singles final at 8.30am
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies