Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka faces Qinwen Zheng in women’s final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open women’s singles final as the Belarusian targets back-to-back titles in Melbourne. A year on from beating Elena Rybakina and claiming her first grand slam, Sabalenka stands on the brink of a second major crown and is the huge favourite against the first-time finalist Zheng, the 12th seed.

Sabalenka continued her impressive Australian Open defence as she passed her toughest test of the tournament so far against Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, gaining revenge for September’s US Open final defeat. The World No 2 is yet to drop a set this tournament and has been in dominant form behind her powerful serve and forehand in racing through the draw.

Zheng defeated Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals and the Chinese player is looking to replicate childhood idol and former Australian Open champion Li Na with victory in Melbourne - 10 years on from Na’s breakthrough triumph as the first Chinese player to win a major.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open women’s final below: