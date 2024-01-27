Jump to content

Liveupdated1706340660

Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka faces Qinwen Zheng in women’s final

Will it be back-to-back Australian Opens for Sabalenka or a first grand-slam triumph for Zheng in Melbourne?

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 27 January 2024 07:31
Comments
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open women’s singles final as the Belarusian targets back-to-back titles in Melbourne. A year on from beating Elena Rybakina and claiming her first grand slam, Sabalenka stands on the brink of a second major crown and is the huge favourite against the first-time finalist Zheng, the 12th seed.

Sabalenka continued her impressive Australian Open defence as she passed her toughest test of the tournament so far against Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, gaining revenge for September’s US Open final defeat. The World No 2 is yet to drop a set this tournament and has been in dominant form behind her powerful serve and forehand in racing through the draw.

Zheng defeated Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska 6-4 6-4 in the semi-finals and the Chinese player is looking to replicate childhood idol and former Australian Open champion Li Na with victory in Melbourne - 10 years on from Na’s breakthrough triumph as the first Chinese player to win a major.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open women’s final below:

1706340660

Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng

Aryna Sabalenka’s route to the Australian Open final:

1st round: vs Ella Seidel (Q) - won 6-0 6-1

2nd round: vs Brenda Fruhvirtova (Q) - won 6-3 6-2

3rd round: vs Lesia Tsurenko (29) - won 6-0 6-0

4th round: vs Amanda Anisimova - won 6-3 6-2

Quarter-finals: vs Barbora Krejcikova (9) - won 6-2 6-3

Semi-finals: vs Coco Gauff (4) - won - 7-6 6-4

(AP)
Jamie Braidwood27 January 2024 07:31
1706339640

Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng

Aryna Sabalenka on Qinwen Zheng: “Well, I think her forehand is really heavy. Yeah, and she’s moving well also. Fighting for every point.

“Yeah, I think her forehand is really, I don’t know, yeah, her best shot. I would say forehand, it’s quite heavy. Yeah, she played really great tennis, putting her opponents under pressure, playing really aggressive tennis, and I think that’s why she’s -- she will be top 10, right? That’s why she’s in top 10.”

Jamie Braidwood27 January 2024 07:14
1706339100

Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng

Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

Sabalenka and Zheng have only played once before but it was at a grand slam. Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1 6-4 in the US Open quarter-finals last season, which before the Australian Open was the furthest Zheng had got in a grand slam.

Jamie Braidwood27 January 2024 07:05
1706338920

Australian Open LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng

When is the Australian Open women’s final?

Aryna Sabalenka will face Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open final on Saturday 27 January. The final will be start at 8:30am GMT (UK time).

How can I watch it?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Jamie Braidwood27 January 2024 07:02
1706338800

Good morning

Jamie Braidwood27 January 2024 07:00

