The fourth round of the Australian Open is underway with home favourite Alex De Minaur headlining the night session on the middle Sunday of the tournament against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic cruised through to the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday, dropping just three games in a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 victory over Adrian Mannarino. The Serb will face Taylor Fritz after he overcame seventh seed Stefanos Tsisipas in four sets, while Jannik Sinner is also in the last-eight after a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov.

In the women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was a comfortable winner too, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2. US Open champion Coco Gauff will also be in the quarter-finals following a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech.

There was a major shock on Saturday as World No 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open after falling to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. British No 1 Cameron Norrie advanced to the fourth round for the first time after sealing an impressive four-set win against the 11th seed Casper Ruud.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below: