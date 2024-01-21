Australian Open LIVE: Alex De Minaur faces Andrey Rublev after Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff results
The Australian Open fourth round is underway with home favourite Alex De Minaur in action after defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka cruised through
The fourth round of the Australian Open is underway with home favourite Alex De Minaur headlining the night session on the middle Sunday of the tournament against fifth seed Andrey Rublev.
Novak Djokovic cruised through to the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday, dropping just three games in a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 victory over Adrian Mannarino. The Serb will face Taylor Fritz after he overcame seventh seed Stefanos Tsisipas in four sets, while Jannik Sinner is also in the last-eight after a straight-sets win over Karen Khachanov.
In the women’s singles, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka was a comfortable winner too, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2. US Open champion Coco Gauff will also be in the quarter-finals following a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech.
There was a major shock on Saturday as World No 1 and top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of the Australian Open after falling to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 defeat to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. British No 1 Cameron Norrie advanced to the fourth round for the first time after sealing an impressive four-set win against the 11th seed Casper Ruud.
Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below:
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev latest score
*Alex de Minaur 1-4 Andrey Rublev
Rublev lets out a massive scream after missing a dolly put-away at the net - but from 0-30, Rublev recovers with some good defence and deep groundstrokes and now has a three-game lead in this first set.
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev latest score
Alex de Minaur 1-3 Andrey Rublev*
Rublev breaks to 15!
Some heavy hitting from both men but the fifth seed comes out on top! Too powerful for De Minaur to handle and it’s first blood to the Russian on Rod Laver Arena.
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev latest score
*Alex de Minaur 1-2 Andrey Rublev
This service hold altogether more comfortable for Rublev, who doesn’t allow De Minaur an inch after the Aussie chased down a drop shot to win a first set.
Some big hitting already from the Russian.
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev latest score
Alex de Minaur 1-1 Andrey Rublev*
A solid hold for the Aussie first up, to 15. Some good first serves found early up.
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev latest score
*Alex de Minaur 0-1 Andrey Rublev
Two double faults on the Ad side already from Andrey Rublev - and he’s already showing some frustration with a bit of wind on court!
Two break points first up for De Minaur - and on No 2 De Minaur misses a glaring forehand volley to seal the game!
It proves costly, as Rublev sees out the game as De Minaur goes astray from the back of the court.
The man of the court, Rod Laver, is present on the front row to support his compatriot!
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev latest score
Both players are out on court under the Rod Laver Arena nights!
And a hell of a cheer for the Aussie No 1 Alex de Minaur! It’s the 11th seed versus the 5th seed, but can De Minaur cause an upset?
It will be Rublev to start things off on serve!
Cameron Norrie’s ‘brave’ new plan leads to Australian Open breakthrough
Cameron Norrie entered his third-round match against Casper Ruud at the Australian Open knowing that history was not on his side. The British No 1 had lost all of his three matches against Ruud, the 11th seed and three-time grand slam finalist, while winning just a single set of the eight they had played. In his past five attempts, the British No 1 had been unable to reach the second week of the Australian Open and only just survived in his previous match, against Giulio Zeppieri, after trailing the Italian qualifier by two sets on Thursday.
But while understanding that defeat would have continued his sliding form at the majors, following an underwhelming season last year, Norrie rose to the challenge and produced arguably his most impressive performance at a grand slam in beating Ruud 6-4 6-7 6-4 6-3 in just over three hours. So often a careful, cautious hitter who prefers to stay close to the safety of the baseline in grinding out long, physical wins, Norrie took a drastically different approach and attacked the net relentlessly against the Norwegian to reinvigorate his career at this level.
Cameron Norrie's 'brave' new plan leads to Australian Open breakthrough
The British No 1 looked to have reached a plateau but changed up his tactics to defeat Casper Ruud and reach the fourth round for the first time
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff remain on collision course
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff restored order at the Australian Open by easing into the quarter-finals.
While Iga Swiatek’s shock loss to Linda Noskova on Saturday means no top-10 seeds made the fourth round in the top half of the draw, Sabalenka and Gauff are on a semi-final collision course in the bottom half.
Neither has yet dropped a set and they lost only eight games between them in the fourth round, Sabalenka beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3 6-2 and Gauff racing to a 6-1 6-2 victory over Magdalena Frech.
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff remain on collision course
Sabalenka and Gauff lost just eight games between them in the fourth round.
Novak Djokovic equals record with 58th grand slam quarter-final
Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer’s record by reaching a 58th grand slam quarter-final in style at the Australian Open.
It appeared the world number one might do so by becoming the first player to claim a ‘triple bagel’ victory at the tournament when he won the first 13 games against Adrian Mannarino.
The Frenchman looked hugely relieved when he finally got on the board in the second game of the third set but Djokovic, playing in his 73rd major tournament, eased to a 6-0 6-0 6-3 victory.
Having started the tournament battling illness and surviving two long matches, Djokovic is now looking in ominous form, although he still became riled by the crowd at times.
Novak Djokovic equals record with 58th grand slam quarter-final
The world number one dropped just three games in a 6-0 6-0 6-3 victory over Adrian Mannarino.
Australian Open LIVE: Alex de Minaur vs Andrey Rublev score
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the fourth round of the Australian Open!
Alex de Minaur, the home favourite, is in action against fifth seed Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena arena in the night match - they’re scheduled on at 8am (GMT).
