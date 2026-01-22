Australian Open order of play and tournament schedule
Novak Djokovic resumes his bid for a record 25th grand slam title as the fifth day of the tournament on Thursday
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner return to the Rod Laver Arena as the Australian Open continues on Thursday with the conclusion of the second round.
Djokovic, the 10-time champion, looked supreme in his opening win over Pedro Martinez as he recorded his 100th win at the tournament, and will attempt to close in on more tennis history when he plays Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli, ranked 141st in the world.
Defending champion Sinner was only on court for an hour in his first-round win over Hugo Gaston, as the Frenchman retired following the second set, and the Italian will be up against the home crowd as he takes on James Duckworth, the 88-ranked Australian wildcard.
Naomi Osaka also returns after her show-stopping entrance on Tuesday, while Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina and Stan Wawrinka are the other big stars in action.
Australian Open order of play
Day Five - Thursday 22 January
Rod Laver Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. McCartney Kessler, United States, 6-0, 6-2.
- Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Francesco Maestrelli, Italy, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
8:00 AM GMT
- James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Jannik Sinner (ITA) [2]
- Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [5] vs. Varvara Gracheva (FRA)
Margaret Court Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Lorenzo Musetti (5), Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
- Amanda Anisimova (4), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, 6-1, 6-4.
8:00 AM GMT
- Naomi Osaka (JPN) [16] vs. Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
- Jaume Munar (ESP) vs. Casper Ruud (NOR) [12]
John Cain Arena
12:00 AM GMT
- Madison Keys (9), United States, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 6-1, 7-5.
- Ben Shelton (8), United States, def. Dane Sweeny, Australia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
6:00 AM GMT
- Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs. Iga Swiatek (POL) [2]
- Vit Kopriva (CZE) vs. Taylor Fritz (USA) [9]
KIA Arena
12:00 AM GMT
- Valentin Vacherot (30), Monaco, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
- Linda Noskova (13), Czechia, def. Taylah Preston, Australia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
- Arthur Gea (FRA) vs. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
- Kokkinakis / Kyrgios vs. Kubler / Polmans
1573 Arena
12:00 AM GMT
- Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, def. Paula Badosa (25), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
- Ethan Quinn, United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
- Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.
- Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [21] vs. Marin Cilic (CRO)
ANZ Arena
12:00 AM GMT
- Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Nishesh Basavareddy, United States, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
- Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7).
- Tomas Machac (CZE) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [31]
- Nikola Bartunkova (CZE) vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI) [10]
Court 5
12:00 AM GMT
- Ho / Jebens vs. Bolelli / Vavassori [7]
- Zhang / Puetz [6] vs. Melichar-Martinez / Bhambri
- Romios / Seggerman vs. Erler / Galloway
- Balaji / Oberleitner vs. Herbert / Thompson
Court 6
12:00 AM GMT
- Luciano Darderi (22), Italy, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- Wang Xinyu, China, def. Jelena Ostapenko (24), Latvia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
- Kichenok / Ninomiya vs. Jones / Sharma
- Bolt / Sweeny vs. Moutet / Sanchez
Court 7
12:00 AM GMT
- Paul / Willis vs. King / Peers [15]
- Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, def. Janice Tjen, Indonesia, 6-4, 6-4.
- Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-3.
- Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) vs. Tereza Valentova (CZE)
Court 8
12:00 AM GMT
- Birrell / Gibson vs. Kobori / Shimizu
- Hidalgo / Trhac vs. Heliovaara / Patten [2]
- Guo / Mladenovic [16] vs. Parks / Yastremska
- McNally / Osorio vs. Kenin / Siegemund [13]
Court 11
12:00 AM GMT
- Shibahara / Zvonareva vs. Samsonova / Shnaider [10]
- Arevalo / Pavic [4] vs. Brkic / Dzumhur
- Etcheverry / Ugo Carabelli vs. Cerundolo / Cerundolo
- Hozumi / Wu vs. Khromacheva / Panova [11]
Court 12
12:00 AM GMT
- Gleason / Pridankina vs. Danilina / Krunic [7]
- Doumbia / Reboul [12] vs. Arends / Arneodo
- Golubic / Li vs. Kato / Stollar [15]
- Hon / Krueger vs. Hunter / Joint
Court 13
12:00 AM GMT
- Jakub Mensik (CZE) [16] vs. Rafael Jodar (ESP) followed by Not before: 2:00 AM GMT
- Anna Kalinskaya [31] vs. Julia Grabher (AUT)
- Eliot Spizzirri (USA) vs. Wu Yibing (CHN)
- Muhammad / King vs. Da Silva Fick / Bayldon
Court 14
12:00 AM GMT
- Chan / Jiang [14] vs. Blinkova / Rakhimova
- Peyton Stearns (USA) vs. Petra Marcinko (CRO)
- Birrell / Smith vs. Schuurs / Cash [3]
- Baptiste / Stearns vs. Bouzas Maneiro / Cocciaretto
Court 15
12:00 AM GMT
- Kirkov / Stevens vs. Escobar / Reyes-Varela
- Gonzalez / Pel vs. Melo / Romboli
- Gadecki / Peers vs. Zvonareva / Miedler
- Baez / Comesana vs. Granollers / Zeballos [3]
Australian Open tournament schedule
Sunday 18 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | first round
Monday 19 January
- 28 x men’s singles and 28 x women’s singles | first round
Tuesday 20 January
- 20 x men’s singles and 20 x women’s singles | first round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles| first round
Wednesday 21 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | second round
- 12 x men’s doubles and12 x women’s doubles| first round
Thursday 22 January
- 16 x men’s singles and 16 x women’s singles | second round
- 12 x men’s doubles and12 x women’s doubles| first round
Friday 23 January
- 8 x men’s singles and 8 x women’s singles | third round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles | second round
- 6 x mixed doubles | first round
Saturday 24 January
- 8 x men’s singles and 8 x women’s singles | third round
- 8 x men’s doubles and 8 x women’s doubles | second round
- 6 x mixed doubles | first round
- 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round
Sunday 25 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 16 x boys’ singles and 16 x girls’ singles | first round
Monday 26 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 8 x girls’ singles | second round
Tuesday 27 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x mixed doubles | Quarter-finals
- 8 x men’s and 8 x women’s wheelchair singles | first round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | second round
Wednesday 28 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x mixed doubles | Semi-finals
- 4 x men’s and 4 x women’s wheelchair singles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Thursday 29 January
- 2 x women’s singles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s and 2 x women’s wheelchair singles | Semi-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Friday 30 January
- 2 x men’s singles | Semi-finals
- Mixed doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | quarter-finals
Saturday 31 January
- Women’s singles final 🏆
- Men’s doubles final 🏆
- Women’s doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- 2 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | semi-finals
Sunday 1 February
- Men’s singles final 🏆
- Boys’ singles final 🏆
- Girls’ singles final 🏆
