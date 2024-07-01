Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlos Alcaraz begins title defence with straight-sets victory on Centre Court

The reigning men’s singles champion beat Mark Lajal.

Andy Sims
Monday 01 July 2024 16:27
Carlos Alcaraz beat Mark Lajal on day one (John Walton/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz beat Mark Lajal on day one (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Carlos Alcaraz got his Wimbledon title defence off to an encouraging start with a straight-sets victory on Centre Court.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, seeded third this year, beat Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6 (3) 7-5 6-2 in two hours and 22 minutes.

Lajal, also 21 but ranked 266 places lower than Alcaraz, sported dreadlocks pulled back in a pineapple-style ponytail on his Wimbledon debut.

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round (John Walton/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second round (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

He took a chunk out of the three-time grand slam winner with a break of serve in the opening set.

But Alcaraz, who last month added the French Open to his Wimbledon and US Open titles, hit straight back and then eased through the gears.

“He played a really good match,” said Alcaraz. “Obviously he surprised me a little bit because I hadn’t seen him too much.

Mark Lajal put up a fight against Carlos Alcaraz (John Walton/PA)
Mark Lajal put up a fight against Carlos Alcaraz (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s young, he’s my age and I’m sure I’m going to see him really soon on the tour and play him more often.

“But I’m really happy to get through and get my first win on Centre Court this year.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in