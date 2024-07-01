This is the moment the Wimbledon Centre Court crowd rises to clap and cheer the arrival of Sir David Attenborough.

Dressed in a smart blue suit, with a pair of binoculars in his hand, the British broadcaster and biologist arrived to a standing ovation from the Wimbledon crowd on Monday (1 July).

The 98-year-old made his way to his seat, passing former England football captain David Beckham and his mother Sandra, who also clapped his arrival.

Sir David could be seen smiling and mouthed “thank you” before taking his seat to watch Carlos Alcaraz take on Mark Lajal.