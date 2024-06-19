What time is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper? Queen’s day 4 order of play and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know as three-time major winner Alcaraz takes on British No 1 Draper
Carlos Alcaraz takes on the new British No 1 Jack Draper in the match of the day on Thursday at Queen’s Club.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is looking to defend his title this week but has a tricky encounter against a man in form in Draper, who won his first tour title in Stuttgart last week.
British wild card Billy Harris is also in second round action on Centre Court, as is fifth seed Tommy Paul and Italian player Lorenzo Musetti.
Andy Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match on Wednesday, plunging his participation at his final Wimbledon into major doubt.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper?
The second-round match will be played at Queen’s Club on Thursday 20 June. It will be the second match of the day on Centre Court, so will start around 1:30pm (approx.)
It will follow fifth seed Tommy Paul’s match against Alejandro Tabilo, which starts at 12:00.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.
Television coverage of Thursday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.
Order of play for Thursday 20 June
Centre court
from 12pm BST
Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs Tommy Paul (USA)
followed by
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Jack Draper (GBR)
followed by
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs Billy Harris (GBR)
followed by
Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments