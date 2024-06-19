Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Carlos Alcaraz takes on the new British No 1 Jack Draper in the match of the day on Thursday at Queen’s Club.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz is looking to defend his title this week but has a tricky encounter against a man in form in Draper, who won his first tour title in Stuttgart last week.

British wild card Billy Harris is also in second round action on Centre Court, as is fifth seed Tommy Paul and Italian player Lorenzo Musetti.

Andy Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match on Wednesday, plunging his participation at his final Wimbledon into major doubt.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper?

The second-round match will be played at Queen’s Club on Thursday 20 June. It will be the second match of the day on Centre Court, so will start around 1:30pm (approx.)

It will follow fifth seed Tommy Paul’s match against Alejandro Tabilo, which starts at 12:00.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action from Queen’s across the BBC’s television platforms, BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

Television coverage of Thursday’s play starts on BBC Two at 1pm BST, and runs through to 6pm.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Francisco Cerundolo in round one at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

Order of play for Thursday 20 June

Centre court

from 12pm BST

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs Tommy Paul (USA)

followed by

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs Jack Draper (GBR)

followed by

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs Billy Harris (GBR)

followed by

Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)