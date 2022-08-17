Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie LIVE: Western & Southern Open scores before Emma Raducanu in action
Follow for live scores and updates from the final US Open warm-up tournament
Andy Murray faces Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati today with Emma Raducanu then in action on a busy day for the British contingent on Centre Court. With the US Open just around the corner, the ATP and WTA 1000 Series tournaments are the last opportunity to get up to speed on the hard courts before heading to Flushing Meadows and the second round has thrown up some intriguing matches.
First up, Murray takes Norrie for just the second time in a battle between the current and former British No 1. Murray battled through cramps to survive an epic duel with old rival Stan Wawrinka in his opening round while Norrie, fresh from reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, also required three sets to take down Holger Rune. It is just the second time the players have met, with Murray edging the previous meeting in 2019, but Norrie has come a long way since.
Later, Raducanu will have another tough test in Cincinnati against the former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka. Raducanu was in blistering form to thrash Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 their first and likely last career meeting before the 23-time grand slam champion’s retirement. The British No 1 faces a short turnaround as she prepares to take on the former Australian Open champion Azarenka, with her match against Williams not finishing until late in the evening in Cincinnati. Follow live updates from the Western & Southern Open, below:
Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie
There was quite a remarkable stat put to Murray following his win over Wawrinka that underlines how important a victory against Norrie would be this afternoon. Murray has a 13-3 record in first-round matches this season, but that record drops to 5-7 when he plays his second match of the event.
Murray replied: “Well, in some of the instances I’m playing against better players. I mean, that obviously is going to contribute to it a little bit. Again, that’s if you’re seeded in events or ranked higher, you potentially avoid playing better players earlier in tournaments. That’s an advantage.
“But, yeah, I mean, the reason I felt like I haven’t won as many of those matches as I would have liked this year is because I haven’t been playing well enough. Even in some of the first-round matches that I have got through, I haven’t necessarily played amazing tennis and then haven’t stepped it up the next match or, you know, when I have been playing against better opposition. Yeah, that’s what needs to change.
“There is evidence in there from -- I have talked about it a lot from the last 18 months and the players I have won against and had success against, that it is in there, but the consistency hasn’t been. Until that changes, yeah, it’s going to be difficult to have deep runs.”
Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie
There was some classic Murray action in his opening win over old rival Stan Wawrinka, with the 35-year-old battling through muscle cramps to win in three sets in Cincinnati.
“The court is pretty lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired,” Murray explained. “I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of.
“I tried to take the ball on a little more and finish points at the net. I wasn’t that successful when I came up, but the intention was there. I was a little more offensive on the second-serve return. Last game I was just fighting, trying to find a way through.”
Andy Murray edges past Stan Wawrinka to set up clash with Cameron Norrie
Norrie beat Dane Holger Rune in three sets at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati
Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie
Murray, though, has the chance to build up to the US Open with a victory over the World No 11. Murray headed over to the US after Wimbledon with the goal of being amongst the seeded players for the final grand slam of the year, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way so far. Despite a good win over Stan Wawrinka in the opening round here, he was beaten in his first matches in Montreal and Washington - to Taylor Fritz and Mikael Ymer respectively. Murray, 47th in the world, needs a run here at the 1000 Series event to help his chances.
Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie
We’ve got a great match-up first on today in Cincinnati, and of two players at very different points in their careers. Norrie will face Murray for the first time since 2019 and cracking into the top 20. The 26-year-old’s journey to the Wimbledon semi-finals has been one of gradual improvement and a work ethic than undoubtedly would have been inspired by Murray’s own tireless graft. With the three-time grand slam champion winning their previous meeting in Beijing, a win for Norrie over his playing partner would also signify a signifcant step - even if rankings and form suggest it should not be much of a contest.
When is Andy Murray vs Cameron Norrie?
The match will start at 4pm UK time. It is the opening match of the day on Centre Court at the tournament.
Where can I watch it?
The Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be watched on TV through Chromecast, Apple TV, BT TV, Fire TV, native Amazon apps in digital television sets and other plug-ins. It can also be streamed via desktop or mobile devices via the Amazon Prime Video app or desktop website.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial here.
Good afternoon
