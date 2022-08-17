✕ Close "Amazing to share the court with her" - Raducanu after beating Serena Williams

Andy Murray faces Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati today with Emma Raducanu then in action on a busy day for the British contingent on Centre Court. With the US Open just around the corner, the ATP and WTA 1000 Series tournaments are the last opportunity to get up to speed on the hard courts before heading to Flushing Meadows and the second round has thrown up some intriguing matches.

First up, Murray takes Norrie for just the second time in a battle between the current and former British No 1. Murray battled through cramps to survive an epic duel with old rival Stan Wawrinka in his opening round while Norrie, fresh from reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, also required three sets to take down Holger Rune. It is just the second time the players have met, with Murray edging the previous meeting in 2019, but Norrie has come a long way since.

Later, Raducanu will have another tough test in Cincinnati against the former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka. Raducanu was in blistering form to thrash Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 their first and likely last career meeting before the 23-time grand slam champion’s retirement. The British No 1 faces a short turnaround as she prepares to take on the former Australian Open champion Azarenka, with her match against Williams not finishing until late in the evening in Cincinnati. Follow live updates from the Western & Southern Open, below: