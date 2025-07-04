Portuguese player dons black ribbon in tribute to Diogo Jota during Wimbledon doubles match
Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon during his second-round defeat in the men’s doubles in SW19
Portuguese doubles player Francisco Cabral paid tribute to Diogo Jota by wearing a black ribbon on court at Wimbledon.
Cabral, the world number 40 in men’s doubles, was seen with the ribbon on his shirt sleeve during his second-round defeat on Friday, after the All England Club relaxed its strict all-white dress code to allow tributes to the Liverpool forward.
Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday while travelling to catch a ferry to the UK ahead of pre-season.
Cabral said he was driving to Wimbledon when he heard the news, describing the footballer as “an idol, such an icon, such a good person” in Portugal.
“I just wish all the best for his family,” he added. “He’s very inspiring for me.”
Liverpool fan and British doubles player Neal Skupski had also brought a black armband for his match on Thursday but opted not to wear it.
The 25-year-old then found out about the death of his grandmother shortly after coming off court of his first-round win alongside fellow Briton Joe Salisbury.
Skupski suggested he may wear one later in the tournament, saying: “Maybe in the next couple of days.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments