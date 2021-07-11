Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win the sixth Wimbledon championship and 20th Grand Slam title of his career when he takes on Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final today.

The world number one defeated Dennis Shapovalov in the semi-finals in straight sets to reach his third straight final at SW19 and has yet to drop a set since he beat Jack Draper in four in the opening round.

Berrettini is playing in his first Grand Slam final, compared to Djokovic’s 30th, but the big-serving Italian has been on dominant form this grass season and has not lost on the surface all year. He beat Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals to become the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final in the tournament’s 144-year history.

The pair have met twice before, most recently in the quarter-finals of the French Open in May. Djokovic won in four sets as he went on to win the title at Rolland Garros, as he bids to become the first male tennis player since Rod Laver to win all four Slams in the same year. The Serbian will also match Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles if he beats the 25-year-old.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final this afternoon.

When is the final?

The Wimbledon men’s singles final takes place on Sunday, 11 July 2021. Players are scheduled to enter at 2pm on Centre Court.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the prize money?

The winner of the final will receive a cheque for £1.7m, while the loser will receive around £900,000.

What is each player’s Wimbledon record?

Djokovic is through to his seventh Wimbledon final, with his only defeat coming in 2013 when Andy Murray won the title for the first time. This is only the second occasion that the 34-year-old has not played a fellow member of the ‘Big Four’ in the Wimbledon final, the other coming in 2018 when he beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets. Djokovic will move to six Wimbledon titles if he wins, which will move him clear of Bjorn Borg for third overall.

While Berrettini has already made history by becoming the first Italian player to reach a Wimbledon final, this is also the first Grand Slam final of his career and he is aiming to become the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the French Open in 1976. His appearance in the Wimbledon final comes on the same day that Italy take on England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Odds

Djokovic - 1/5

Berrettini - 19/5

Prediction

Djokovic is the strong favourite, but Berrettini’s grass court record and form suggests there is a good chance this goes to four or even five sets. Berrettini’s serving against Djokovic’s returning is set to decide this contest, and while the Italian may be able to force a couple of tiebreaks, and perhaps even win one, Djokovic is too good at the winning the big points at important moments. Djokovic wins in four.