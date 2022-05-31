Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live stream: How to watch French Open quarter-final online and on TV

Everything you need to know ahead of the hugely anticipated men’s quarter-final

Tom Kershaw
Tuesday 31 May 2022 07:22
<p>Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Diego Schwartzman</p>

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Diego Schwartzman

(AP)

Novak Djokovic faces Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals this evening.

The hugely exciting contest pits the defending champion and world No 1 against the king of Roland Garros, with Nadal in pursuit of a record-extending 14th grand slam on clay.

The Spaniard also now holds the all-time men’s grand slam record after his stunning victory at the Australian Open earlier this year, but Djokovic can match him on 21 slams should the Serbian prevail this week.

The pair haven’t played each other since the semi-finals of this tournament last year when Djokovic won in four sets.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7.45pm BST on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday 31 May.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

All the day’s play will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 with coverage of Djokovic vs Nadal beginning at 7.30pm.

Odds

Djokovic - 4/9

Nadal - 7/4

Order of play

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starts at 11am BST

Martina Trevisan vs Leylah Fernandez

Coco Gauff vs Sloane Stephens

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 7.45pm BST

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

The full schedule is available here.

