Novak Djokovic continues the defence of his Italian Open crown as he takes on Cameron Norrie.

The top seed survived a significant third round test against Gregor Dimitrov, producing his finest tennis in the deciding set to set up this last 16 encounter.

Norrie, who beat Marton Fucsovics to reach this stage, has lost both his previous meetings with Djokovic, but the pair have never before met on clay.

The 27-year-old has worked to develop his game on the surface this year and will hope to offer Djokovic a significant challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie?

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie are due to meet in the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday 16 May. The match is scheduled first on Center Court, with a start time of 10am BST. The winner will face either Alexei Popyrin or Holger Rune in the quarter finals.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match, and all of the action from the Italian Open, live on Amazon Prime Video.

What are the odds?

Novak Djokovic win 2/13

Cameron Norrie win 5/1

Italian Open schedule

The 2023 Italian Open takes place over two weeks. It began on Monday 8 May and runs until Sunday 21 May.

The women’s singles final will be held on Saturday 20 May and the men’s final on Sunday 21 May.