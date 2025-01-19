Draper v Alcaraz LIVE: Australian Open 2025 scores and updates before Djokovic v Lehecka
The British No 1 faces a stiff task as Alcaraz looks to continue his chase for a career grand slam before Djokovic is in action later
The Australian Open rolls on with a huge meeting between Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz headlining an action-packed day in Melbourne.
British No 1 Draper came through a five-set thriller on Friday against Aleksandar Vukic, going the distance again against an Australian player yet overcoming both his opponent and the crowd. His prize? A player who could end this tournament having completed a career grand slam, with Alcaraz so far looking in fine touch as he chases the only major singles title that eludes him. The Spaniard beat Nuno Borges to set up this fourth round clash.
Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is in action later against the talented Jiri Lehecka, while second seed Alexander Zverev takes on Ugo Humbert. Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka were among those involved earlier on Sunday as the second week of the tournament draws near.
Follow all of the action from the Australian Open in our live blog below:
Australian Open: Jack Draper 2-3* Carlos Alcaraz
Now then, a rather unsettled Alcaraz, double fault and hope for Draper, can he snatch this break point? NO! The forehand goes long, a scrappy, rushed return lets the Spaniard off the hook.
A gruelling rally follows and a surprise Alcaraz forehand is pushed down the middle as Draper gambled on the run, advantage Alcaraz but that’s a chance!
It’s already set for a bruising encounter, Alcaraz survives and leads, 2-3.
Australian Open: Jack Draper *2-2 Carlos Alcaraz
The conditions in Melbourne will play a part today, it’s hot and humid. That hurts Draper’s chances after his marathon run to this point and being handed a daytime slot despite finishing his third round at almost 1am local time.
Draper’s rhythm isn’t there yet and Alcaraz grabs a hold here, 0-30. But that’s a beautiful first serve, curling away from the Alcaraz backhand, 15-30.
Alcaraz meeting the ball high and early but a second break point escapes him, Draper back at deuce and then crushes an ace, he’s back in business! And a forehand winner, another impressive hold, two more break points saved. A confidence booster for the Briton.
Australian Open: Jack Draper *1-2 Carlos Alcaraz
A first serve and volley from Alcaraz, it’s early on, but that’s an imposing hold to quickly reestablish the lead. 1-2.
Australian Open: Jack Draper 1-1* Carlos Alcaraz
Draper met with a forehand lashed past him in an aggressive start to the game by Alcaraz.
But after being lured to the net, his volley goes long and Draper works an advantage, but that’s frittered away with a double fault. One apiece now. 11-12 is the tournament count between the pair.
And another drop shot attempt nets for Alcaraz, handing Draper game point... The audacity! Draper fighting fire with fire here and then plays a disguised drop shot to put away the point.
That is some hold from Draper, surviving two break points and he is level. 1-1.
Australian Open: Jack Draper *0-1 Carlos Alcaraz
We’re underway here, Alcaraz already finding a groove with his heavy serve...
The No.2 seed is backing Draper up and the Briton is wayward with his aggressive return on the forehand.
But a double fault hands Draper a route back into the game, just one more game point for the Spaniard. He finds a pinpoint first serve and Draper, off balance after returning, can only net after a thumping forehand into the corner catches him off guard. 1-0.
Draper holds crucial head-to-head record in bid to upset Alcaraz
Elsewhere in Melbourne, Tommy Paul has raced into a one-set lead over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The American takes the first set 6-1.
Remember, here, Draper has a 2-1 head-to-head record over his illustrious opponent.
Carlos Alcaraz to serve first against Jack Draper
The players are at the net... Both looking confident and posing for a picture.
Jack Draper wins the toss and allows Carlos Alcaraz to serve first... The Spaniard replicates the iconic sprint to the baseline from Rafa Nadal.
They’ll hit now before we get underway...
Alcaraz relaxed during warm-up for Draper match
Carlos Alcaraz looks relaxed in his warm-up in the dressing room before taking on Jack Draper.
His coaches are dropping what look like hockey balls from either hand and Alcaraz must react to catch the ball before it hits the ground.
There are about seven or eight team members in the locker room. We’re about five minutes away from Alcaraz and Draper taking to court...
Coco Gauff reacts to victory over Belinda Bencic
“It’s crazy to be amongst an insane stat line as legends,” Gauff says, after her eighth win in nine Grand Slam matches to go three sets and now just the fifth player ever to start a season off with nine wins.
“There’s a lot to go to accomplish my goal. I’m happy with how I performed.
“We worked hard in the off season. Every time I lose the first set I think about my Dad telling me, ‘you’ve got to get some fight in you’.
“I leave it all out on the court. We have a saying, ‘give the best you have on the day’, sometimes you win, sometimes you do. I know who I play next.”