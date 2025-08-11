Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu v Aryna Sabalenka live: British No 1 faces world No 1 in Wimbledon rematch at Cincinnati Open

Will Raducanu exact revenge for her defeat by Sabalenka at Wimbledon?

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 11 August 2025 16:03 BST
Emma Raducanu faces Aryna Sabalenka in the third round
Emma Raducanu faces Aryna Sabalenka in the third round (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu is playing Aryna Sabalenka today in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

The British No 1 battled gamely against the world No 1 in a tight encounter on Centre Court at Wimbledon last month before succumbing to a 7-6, 6-4 defeat, and is out for revenge here. Raducanu carries reasonable form into the contest after reaching the semi-finals of the Washington Open in late July, although she was then thrashed by Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in Montreal.

As the 30th seed in Cincinnati, Raducanu received a bye to the second round where she met Serbia’s Olga Danilovic, who thrashed Britain’s Katie Boulter in round one. Raducanu came through in straight sets to set up this match with Sabalenka, who comfortably beat the 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her second-round tie.

The tournament is staged at the Lindner Family Tennis Center and is one of the 10 WTA 1000 events on the calendar. It is also considered the key tune-up before the US Open, where Raducanu won her shock grand slam title in 2021, and where Sabalenka is the reigning champion.

Follow all the latest updates below as Raducanu meets Sabalenka in Cincinnati.

Raducanu wins first match under new coach

Raducanu reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open after a straight-sets win over Olga Danilovic.

The British number one marked her first match since Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig joined her team with a confident 6-3 6-2 victory.

Roig may not have been overly impressed when Raducanu was broken to love in the first game, but the 2021 US Open champion responded well.

After four breaks of serve between the pair in the opening six games, Raducanu came from 30-0 down to grab another for 5-3.

She had won seven points in a row to bring up three set points and took the first with an ace.

In the second, Raducanu gave her Serbian opponent nothing for free, drawing out errors and eventually earning a break for 3-2.

She did not drop another game, wrapping up a fine victory in an hour and 20 minutes.

Raducanu in action against Olga Danilovic
Raducanu in action against Olga Danilovic (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere11 August 2025 16:02

Emma Raducanu v Aryna Sabalenka

Hello and welcome along to live coverage as Emma Raducanu takes on Aryna Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open.

Lawrence Ostlere11 August 2025 15:45

