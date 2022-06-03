✕ Close 'Unexpected level' - Nadal on his performance after beating Djokovic

Alexander Zverev has been forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal after the German rolled his ankle and had to leave the court on a wheelchair. With the second set of the match heading for a tie-break after three pulsating hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev went over his right ankle and was left screaming in agony after what looked to be a horrendous injury.

The 25-year-old, who was aiming to win his first grand slam final in Paris and was close to levelling the match against Nadal, returned to the court on crutches to shake hands with his opponent and the umpire as he retired from the semi-final

It means Nadal is through to his 14th French Open final, but his thoughts were with his opponent after the match. “Very tough, very sad for him,” Nadal said. “He was playing an unbelievable tournament. He’s a very good colleague on the tour. I know how much he wants to win a grand slam. But he’s not just going to win one, he’s going to win more than one. I wish him all the best in his recovery.”

Later on, Marin Cilic will look to advance to the fourth grand slam final of his career and continue his unlikely journey at this year’s French Open. The Croatian had not progressed further than the fourth round of a slam since 2018 and will take on the Norwegian Casper Ruud who is aiming to reach a grand slam final for the first time in his career.

Follow for live scores and updates from Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, below: