French Open 2022 LIVE: Zverev retires against Nadal after German leaves court on wheelchair after injury
Follow all the action from the men’s semi-finals at Roland Garros
Alexander Zverev has been forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal after the German rolled his ankle and had to leave the court on a wheelchair. With the second set of the match heading for a tie-break after three pulsating hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev went over his right ankle and was left screaming in agony after what looked to be a horrendous injury.
The 25-year-old, who was aiming to win his first grand slam final in Paris and was close to levelling the match against Nadal, returned to the court on crutches to shake hands with his opponent and the umpire as he retired from the semi-final
It means Nadal is through to his 14th French Open final, but his thoughts were with his opponent after the match. “Very tough, very sad for him,” Nadal said. “He was playing an unbelievable tournament. He’s a very good colleague on the tour. I know how much he wants to win a grand slam. But he’s not just going to win one, he’s going to win more than one. I wish him all the best in his recovery.”
Later on, Marin Cilic will look to advance to the fourth grand slam final of his career and continue his unlikely journey at this year’s French Open. The Croatian had not progressed further than the fourth round of a slam since 2018 and will take on the Norwegian Casper Ruud who is aiming to reach a grand slam final for the first time in his career.
The second set was not a classic, but that was a tense semi-final and Zverev showed during the first set that he had the game to damage Nadal and perhaps pull off the shock on Philippe-Chatrier. Had Zverev made it through to the second-set tiebreak and taken it, to level the match after more than three hours, he may even had been favoured to go on to win, perhaps in five sets.
But that was such a cruel way for it end amid emotional scenes in Roland Garros.
In the middle of that, Nadal is through to the French Open final and has kept his hopes of winning a 14th title alive at Roland Garros.
But of course, all his thoughts are with Zverev after that shocking injury: “Very tough, very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament. He’s a very good colleague on the tour. I know how much he wants to win a grand slam. But he’s not just going to win one, he’s going to win more than one. I wish him all the best in his recovery.”
BREAKING: Zverev retires
The match is over. Zverev returns to the court on crutches and shakes hands with Nadal.
What an awful way for the match to end.
*Nadal 7-6, 5-6 Zverev
We’ve reached three hours of play, as Nadal finds himself with two game points to take this into a tiebreak...
Oh no! Zverev has taken a really bad fall here. He’s crying out in pain and is holding his right ankle.
They’ve called for a wheelchair - this match looks over.
Zverev has rolled his right ankle as he slid to return a forehand. I imagine there might have been a loud pop.
*Nadal 7-6, 5-6 Zverev
Now, some quality. Nadal, fresh off his hold of serve, pings a winner into the corner to move 0-30 on the Zverev serve. But the German hits back, with a backhand down the line taking him to 30-30. A big serve up the middle is followed by a smash, and a roar, as he puts the pressure on Nadal to hold serve and force a second tiebreak.
Nadal 7-6, 5-5 Zverev* - Nadal holds
Nadal picks an awful time to throw in his double fault of the match, as Zverev moves 0-30 and two points away from the set.
Nadal, remember, has still not held serve in this set and puts away a simple smash at the net to get back to 15-30. Zverev then hands Nadal a gift with a loose backhand that goes long.
Zverev blinks again with the overhead after Nadal scrambled to keep the point alive, hanging it up into the sky
A chance now for the elusive hold - and as he rushes into the net and puts away the backhand volley he takes it! We are level at 5-5!
As he raises his arms, has Nadal ever celebrated a hold of serve like that before?
*Nadal 7-6, 4-5 Zverev - Nadal breaks!
Zverev yells out after double faulting on the first point of a crucial service game. The umpire gives him a warning, which sparks Zverev to approach him in anger. “I don’t not say that,” he insists. I think the umpire thought he swore in English.
He reacts put winning the next couple of points, but another double fault from Zverev brings up a nervy point at 30-30. The next second serve trundles over the net and Nadal attacks, as Zverev drifts a shot long.
Break point Nadal - and would you believe it, another double fault from the World No 1 chucks the service game away. You can’t really afford three double faults in any match at any level, let alone as you are serving for the second set of a grand slam semi-final.
Nadal 7-6, 3-5 Zverev* - Zverev breaks!
Unbelievable. At 30-30 and with Nadal scampering around the court as if he’s rediscovered his energy, the Spaniard misses on a simple overhead and then nets on a forehand. A remarkable series of errors from Nadal.
Another break from Zverev and he is now a hold of serve away from the second set.
*Nadal 7-6, 3-4 Zverev - Nadal breaks!
Ok, nope, don’t ever get ahead of yourself. From a position of relative comfort in this second set and Nadal on the ropes, Zverev wobbles and throws in a double fault on break point. It brings Nadal back into it, just, but this is turning out to be a proper slog.
Now, can Nadal hold serve for the first time since 6-5 in the opener? That was about one hour and 10 minutes ago.
Nadal 7-6, 2-4 Zverev* - Zverev breaks!
More tension, more anxiety, but you can say with a little more assurance now that Nadal’s level has slipped quite a bit in this second set. Zverev breaks his serve for the third time in this set and crucially, after his hold of serve, it moves him 4-2 ahead.
We’ve played a set and a half in two and a half hours.
