Jack Draper vs Joao Fonseca LIVE: French Open scores and updates before Fearnley vs Norrie
Draper and Fonseca meet in a clash of two of the sport’s young stars and with a place in the last-16 up for grabs
Jack Draper is prepared for another lively atmosphere as the British No 1 takes on rising star Joao Fonseca for a place in the French Open fourth round.
Having defeated home favourite Gael Monfils in a late-night thriller on Thursday night, Draper will be up against the crowd once again when he meets the hugely popular 18-year-old Fonseca, who will be backed by his passionate Brazilian supporters. Draper, the fifth seed, defeated Fonseca in their previous clash earlier this season and is looking to reach the last-16 at Roland Garros for the first time.
Later, Jacob Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British clash. Fearnley is making his first appearance at Roland Garros while Norrie is enjoying an improved run of form after slipping down the rankings. The winner could play Novak Djokovic, who faces qualifier Filip Misolic in the night session.
On the women’s side, second seed Coco Gauff looks to continue her run against Marie Bouzkova, while third seed Jessica Pegula takes on former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Madison Keys takes on Sofia Kenin in an all-American battle.
French Open - Order of Play
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Start at 10:00)
Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [17] vs Paula Badosa (ESP) [10]
Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs Lois Boisson (FRA)
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs Henrique Rocha (POR)
Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
Court 14 (Start at 10:00)
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs Ethan Quinn (USA)
Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [20]
Court 7 (Start at 10:00)
Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Start at 11:00)
Jessica Pegula (USA) [3] vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2]
Night session, not before 19:15
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6] vs Filip Misolic (AUT)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Start at 10:00)
Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [32]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Jack Draper (GBR) [5]
Madison Keys (USA) [7] vs Sofia Kenin (USA) [31]
Hello and welcome
Jack Draper plays rising star Joao Fonseca for a place in the French Open fourth round. Later, Jacob Fearnley faces Cameron Norrie in an all-British clash. It’s a busy Saturday at Roland Garros, with Paris bursting with excitement ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter.
