Jack Draper and Gael Monfils embrace after French Open battle

Jack Draper is prepared for another lively atmosphere as the British No 1 takes on rising star Joao Fonseca for a place in the French Open fourth round.

Having defeated home favourite Gael Monfils in a late-night thriller on Thursday night, Draper will be up against the crowd once again when he meets the hugely popular 18-year-old Fonseca, who will be backed by his passionate Brazilian supporters. Draper, the fifth seed, defeated Fonseca in their previous clash earlier this season and is looking to reach the last-16 at Roland Garros for the first time.

Later, Jacob Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British clash. Fearnley is making his first appearance at Roland Garros while Norrie is enjoying an improved run of form after slipping down the rankings. The winner could play Novak Djokovic, who faces qualifier Filip Misolic in the night session.

On the women’s side, second seed Coco Gauff looks to continue her run against Marie Bouzkova, while third seed Jessica Pegula takes on former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Madison Keys takes on Sofia Kenin in an all-American battle.

