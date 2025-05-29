Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils LIVE: French Open scores and updates from late-night thriller
Draper held off the challenge of Monfils to reach the third round for the first time, winning 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5
Jack Draper is through to the third round of the French Open after holding off the thrilling challenge of Gael Monfils and silencing the raucous Court Philippe-Chatrier to win a four-set classic.
The 38-year-old Monfils looked to be dragging Draper into a fifth set after breaking to lead 5-2, but the British No 1 dug deep to win the next five games in a row and seal a 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory at close to midnight local time in Paris. Up next for Draper in Paris? Rising 18-year-old star Joao Fonseca, who is also through to the French Open third round for the first time.
Elsewhere, Jacob Fearnley is through to the third round after opponent Ugo Humbert retired injured. Humbert, the 22nd seed, was hurt after falling over his ankle behind the baseline and Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British third round clash.
Before then, British No 1 Katie Boulter was demolished by Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Boulter also won her first main draw match at Roland Garros on Tuesday but Keys, the Australian Open champion, was a step up in class.
Follow live scores from the French Open below
‘Special’ Jack Draper and Gael Monfils embrace brings out the best of the French Open
When Jack Draper and Gael Monfils met at the net at the end of their epic late-night French Open battle, they fell into each other’s arms. They had put on a dazzling show. The thrilling Monfils, ever the entertainer, rose to the challenge and had the home fans pleading for more. With a fifth set beckoning, Draper dug deep. He won the final five games in a row to win a classic, 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5.
‘Special’ Jack Draper and Gael Monfils embrace brings out the best of the French Open
'Special to be a part of'
Jack Draper with a quick word to TNT Sport:
“It was special to be a part of tonight. Massive respect to Gael on and off the court, what he brings. He makes it so tough. But I was happy with how I competed in a really tough environment.”
Let's hear from Jack Draper
“Bon soir,” Draper begins. “First off, Gael, yes it was my first time on this court, but what an experience, what a battle against someone I admire as a tennis player. Off the court, the guy is so nice. He’s a joker, he’s a magician, I hope he makes it back here one more time.
“I’ve played some tough ones in grand slams. Playing Gael and you guys as well, this is why I play tennis, to play in front of big crowds, whether they are with me or against me.
“My brain was fried out here. I’m not sure if I’m going to sleep tonight because of what he was doing out here. That’s why the players love him, not to play against him.
“There were times I was frustrated but there were times I reminded myself this is why I put in the work, to play on courts like this and with players like Gael who get the best out of me. I enjoyed it even though it maybe didn’t look like it.”
Joao Fonseca next for Jack Draper
Up next for Draper? The rising 18-year-old star from Brazil, Joao Fonseca, who is through to the third round of a grand slam for the first time. That should be a lot of fun too, and will be played on Saturday.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Jack Draper 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5 Gael Monfils
Could this be the last time Gael Monfils takes to Court Philippe-Chatrier? I hope not. But he will be 39 when he is back next year.
The Frenchman still has so much to give to the game.
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Jack Draper 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5 Gael Monfils
Ah what a handshake this is. It’s not even a handshake. Draper and Monfils fall into each other’s arms at the net. Great respect between the players, befitting of the contest we have just seen! So much fun, so much quality.
And Draper marches on!
GAME, SET AND MATCH! Jack Draper 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5 Gael Monfils
What does Monfils have left in the tank? He finds a backhand winner but then pushes long.
First serve lands in from Draper and Monfils goes long on the return! Has the fight left him?
One more point for Draper. HE LANDS THE FOREHAND WINNER! DRAPER IS THROUGH!
*Jack Draper 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-5 Gael Monfils - Draper breaks!
Monfils is limping now. Draper forces another break point, as Monfils is caught by the bounce of the ball.
DRAPER FINDS A HUGE FOREHAND! It lands inside the line and Draper breaks to edge ahead!
6-5 in the fourth and he’ll serve for the third round!
Jack Draper 6-3 4-6 6-3 5-5 Gael Monfils*
Incredible from Draper! He moves into the net behind the forehand and lands a soft volley over the net.
Break point: Monfils goes huge behind the serve and inside-out forehand! That’s 11/12 saved in this set.
Monfils goes big again, Draper soaks it up but then switches to the drop shot and catches Monfils out.
Again, Monfils is needing to catch his breath. Deuce.
Jack Draper 6-3 4-6 6-3 5-5 Gael Monfils*
What next? Monfils goes on the attack and brings up two set points! He pushes Draper back and Draper is left gasping as he nets.
ACE from Draper. One saved. And the other one! Clutch from Draper. He defends the net and is there as Monfils looked to nudge the volley down the line.
Two sets points saved and back to deuce.
ACE Draper! Four points in a row from 15-40 down and he levels at 5-5!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments