Jack Draper and Gael Monfils embrace after a classic French Open match ( Getty )

Jack Draper is through to the third round of the French Open after holding off the thrilling challenge of Gael Monfils and silencing the raucous Court Philippe-Chatrier to win a four-set classic.

The 38-year-old Monfils looked to be dragging Draper into a fifth set after breaking to lead 5-2, but the British No 1 dug deep to win the next five games in a row and seal a 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory at close to midnight local time in Paris. Up next for Draper in Paris? Rising 18-year-old star Joao Fonseca, who is also through to the French Open third round for the first time.

Elsewhere, Jacob Fearnley is through to the third round after opponent Ugo Humbert retired injured. Humbert, the 22nd seed, was hurt after falling over his ankle behind the baseline and Fearnley will play Cameron Norrie in an all-British third round clash.

Before then, British No 1 Katie Boulter was demolished by Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Boulter also won her first main draw match at Roland Garros on Tuesday but Keys, the Australian Open champion, was a step up in class.

Follow live scores from the French Open below