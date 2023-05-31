✕ Close Djokovic: 'Credit to Aleks...he will go far' - after defeating Kovacevic in French Open

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the fourth day of play at the French Open as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are on a collision course in Paris after landing in the same half of the draw and both progressed in straight sets on Monday. But Djokovic was again at the centre of controversy with a message about Kosovo that risked inflaming political tensions in his home region.

Aryna Sabalenka, another player caught up in controversy after her win over Ukraine’s Mara Kostyuk, resumes her French Open bid while France’s Caroline Garica is in action too.

Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, faces home favourite Lucas Pouille in the evening session as the British No 1 takes on a French opponent for the second consecutive round.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below: