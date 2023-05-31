French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as second round begins
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie all play their second-round matches in Paris
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz highlight the fourth day of play at the French Open as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros.
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on a collision course in Paris after landing in the same half of the draw and both progressed in straight sets on Monday. But Djokovic was again at the centre of controversy with a message about Kosovo that risked inflaming political tensions in his home region.
Aryna Sabalenka, another player caught up in controversy after her win over Ukraine’s Mara Kostyuk, resumes her French Open bid while France’s Caroline Garica is in action too.
Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, faces home favourite Lucas Pouille in the evening session as the British No 1 takes on a French opponent for the second consecutive round.
Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below:
Ostapenko and Svitolina behind
Elina Svitolina has dropped the first set to Storm Hunter, with the Australian taking it 6-2 on Court Simonne-Mathieu.
And there could be something of a shock brewing on Court 14 - Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, has fallen a set behind against American debutante Peyton Stearns. Ostapenko had looked back nearer her best in making the semi-finals at the Italian Open, but Stearns is enjoying a breakthrough season and is climbing the rankings quickly. We’ll keep an eye on that one: Ostapenko has just broken at the start of the second.
Stefanos Tsitsipas takes first set against Roberto Carballes Baena
A second break of the first set for Stefanos Tsitsipas and that’s that - 6-3 in just under 40 minutes and a very solid start from the fifth seed.
Roberto Carballes Baena 3-5 Stefanos Tsitsipas
And Tsitsipas is now only a game away from a one set lead, twice up to the net tidily on his way to a hold to 15.
Roberto Carballes Baena 3-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas
Carballes Baena does have a title on clay this year, winning an ATP 250 event in Morocco in April. You can see why he can be a danger on this surface, with the ability to stay in points and manipulate the court, and he just needs to do a little more of that. Aside from the break, he’s held serve strongly so far, but I’m not sure he’s got the firepower to really consistently challenge Tsitsipas.
Roberto Carballes Baena 2-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas
You just sense Roberto Carballes Baena is being dragged out of his comfort zone a little here, searching for shots rather than staying in rallies. On four occasions in Stefanos Tsitsipas’s latest service game he takes on ambitious, aggressive strokes early in the sequence, with none hitting the mark.
Roberto Carballes Baena 2-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas
Roberto Carballes Baena has rather less difficulty completing his hold.
On Court Simonne-Mathieu, Storm Hunter (formerly Sanders) if off to, well, a stormer, 4-1 up against Elina Svitolina. Neither woman has yet really hit their serving groove, but that’s a punchy opening from the Australian, who impressed in qualifying.
Roberto Carballes Baena 1-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas
Down comes the chair umpire for a gander at the centre service line after both players disagree with the line judge’s call of out. Yep, that Tsitsipas serve had caught a little sliver of white, as Carballes Baena also suspected. 15-all.
No doubt about that one. A second ace of the game and it’s 40-30, but a high hop takes Tsitsipas’ top edge as he tries to go on the offensive.
Deuce, and another error from the Greek, flapping a forehand into the net. But that’s much better, chucking a lovely backhand passing shot by Carballes Baena at the net to save the break point. Seven winners already for Tsitsipas. He holds from there.
Roberto Carballes Baena 1-2 Stefanos Tsitsipas
The match clock stops action as it flops on to the clay with a clonk, with Stefanos Tsitsipas frowning having been on the front foot in a rally at 15-30. A completely fair call from the umpire to halt proceedings, but the Greek isn’t happy as he then tugs a forehand wide having again been looking to play proactively.
That’s good, though, Tsitsipas managing the point nicely and putting away a forehand winner after creating space with a well-directed inside out stroke. Break point taken - the fifth seed goes in front.
Roberto Carballes Baena 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas
Over to Stefanos Tsitsipas, then, long hair bouncing around beneath a black headband, the one-handed backhand starting to flow. A couple of errors on that side allow Carballes Baena to force deuce, but the 2021 finalist takes the next two points and is up and running.
Roberto Carballes Baena 1-0 Stefanos Tsitsipas
A very competent start from the tidy Carballes Baena, finding the net with a backhand but otherwise smooth in an opening hold.
