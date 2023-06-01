French Open LIVE: Scores and latest updates from Roland Garros as second round continues
Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur are all in action as the French Open second round continues at Roland Garros
The French Open continues at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek resumes her title defence, with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur all in action on day five. Swiatek, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday, faces the American Claire Liu while Rybakina takes on the Czech teenager Linda Noskova.
In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz remain on a collision course at the French Open after both advanced to the third round. Djokovic kept his focus on the court amid his latest controversy as he saw off Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.
France’s great home hope, Caroline Garcia, was bundled out after a dramatic encounter with Russian Anna Blinkova while Gael Monfils was forced to pull out due to injury before his match with Holger Rune.
Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, knocked out a French opponent for the second consecutive round in a row as he defeated home favourite Lucas Pouille in straight sets.
French Open: Cameron Norrie urges video replays after French Open dispute over double bounce
Cameron Norrie said video replays should be used to help umpires make the right call on dubious points after he got away with a double bounce in Wednesday’s second round victory over Lucas Pouille at the French Open.
France’s Pouille thought he had won a point in the third set after a deft drop shot, but umpire Eva Asderaki failed to see the ball bounce twice, as Norrie won the point amid boos from the home crowd.
Pouille said Norrie was under no obligation to concede the point as players are sometimes unsure if the ball bounces twice. But he added that the umpire should have had the option to check the replay, a view shared by Norrie.
“I think that would be great... We have the technology to do it. I don’t know why we’re not doing it in all aspects,” Norrie told reporters after he beat Pouille 6-1 6-3 6-3.
“Sometimes tournaments where they have Hawkeye (technology) for the TV and then for the match they don’t use it... I think we should be using it.
“We all make mistakes, the umpires make mistakes. I think he’s right. It was just one of those calls, a tough call in the moment. From the replay, for me, it looks like she got it wrong.”
Reuters
Gael Monfils out of Roland Garros with wrist injury
Sixth seed Holger Rune was given free passage through to the third round after Gael Monfils called a press conference late on Wednesday evening to announce he was pulling out of their clash scheduled for the night session on Thursday because of a wrist injury.
The 36-year-old played the match of the tournament so far on Tuesday night, fighting off cramp to defeat Sebastian Baez in five sets, and he said: “I’m not really sure what I feel, but it’s more than being disappointed. How many Roland Garroses will I play?”
Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will now headline the night session on Philippe-Chatrier tonight.
French Open under fire again over no women’s matches in night sessions
Attention is ramping up again on the French Open’s scheduling, with the night session so far exclusively featuring men’s matches.
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had to apologise last year after saying men’s matches had more appeal as a justification for only one women’s match featuring in the 10 prime-time sessions across the fortnight.
The French Open is unique among the grand slams in having only one match in its late slot and, in the first five days, that will be a men’s contest every time.
With fifth seed Caroline Garcia bowing out on Wednesday, the chances of a women’s match making the cut have reduced further, and former finalist Sloane Stephens hit out after her 6-2 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva.
“I’m on the player council and we’ve had a lot of conversations about this and we’ve had a lot of conversations about equality,” said the American. “Four out of four men’s matches. That’s not what we talk about. That’s not what we’re about.”
French Open under fire again over no women's matches in night sessions
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had to apologise last year after saying men’s matches had more appeal.
French Open: Novak Djokovic driven by ‘drama’ as Kosovo message fall-out continues
Novak Djokovic admitted he is fuelled by drama as the fall-out continued from his controversial message about Kosovo.
He told Serbian media he would do it again but, after beating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (2) 6-0 6-3 in the second round, he opted just for a signature and smiley face.
At his post-match press conference, Djokovic said: “I would say it again, but I don’t need to because you have my quotes if you want to reflect on that.
“Of course I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all. Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen for me. I guess that drives me, as well.”
By Eleanor Crooks
Djokovic earns straight-set victory over Fucsovics amid latest controversy
The fall-out has continued from the Serbian’s message about Kosovo following his first-round match.
French Open order of play - Thursday 31 May
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10:45 (all times BST)
1 - Giulio Zeppieri (Ita) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor)
2 - (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Claire Liu (USA)
3 - Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (7) Ons Jabeur (Tun)
Not before 20:15
4 - (22) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10:00
1 - (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Linda Noskova (Cze)
2 - (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger)
3 - Julia Grabher (Aut) v (6) Coco Gauff (USA)
4 - Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) v (9) Taylor Fritz (USA)
Court Simeone-Mathieu
From 10:00
1 - Kayla Day (USA) v (20) Madison Keys (USA)
2 - Diane Parry (Fra) v Mirra Andreeva (N)
3 - Aslan Karatsev (N) v (12) Francis Tiafoe (USA)
The full order of play can be found here
French Open order of play on day five
The French Open continues on Thursday and women’s No1 seed Iga Swiatek returns to action for her second-round tie.
Wednesday saw Britain’s Cameron Norrie fire his way through to the third round in straight sets, with Novak Djokovic following him through later on.
But there was an upset for the home fans in the women’s singles as Caroline Garcia was knocked out by unseeded Anna Blinkova, a Russian-born athlete playing under no flag at Roland Garros.
Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina were among the others to make it through to the third round in the women’s draw, with Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas doing likewise in the men’s.
Here’s the order of play for day five in Paris.
French Open order of play and schedule on Day 5 including Iga Swiatek
The women’s No1 is looking to defend the title she won a year ago in Paris
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Good morning
