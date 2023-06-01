✕ Close Garcia "disappointed" after defeat and early exit at French Open

The French Open continues at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek resumes her title defence, with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur all in action on day five. Swiatek, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Wednesday, faces the American Claire Liu while Rybakina takes on the Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz remain on a collision course at the French Open after both advanced to the third round. Djokovic kept his focus on the court amid his latest controversy as he saw off Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

France’s great home hope, Caroline Garcia, was bundled out after a dramatic encounter with Russian Anna Blinkova while Gael Monfils was forced to pull out due to injury before his match with Holger Rune.

Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the draw, knocked out a French opponent for the second consecutive round in a row as he defeated home favourite Lucas Pouille in straight sets.

Follow live scores and updates from the French Open below: