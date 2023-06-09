✕ Close 'A confidence booster mentally, physically and emotionally' Djokovic on comeback win over Khachanov

Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the French Open final in one of the most eagerly anticipated matches in recent memory.

Djokovic is bidding for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title in Roland Garros but must first defeat the 20-year-old Alcaraz, the sport’s next superstar and current world No 1. This will be the first time Djokovic and Alcaraz have met at a grand slam and in best-of-five sets, with the Spaniard winning their only previous meeting on the Madrid clay over a year ago.

Since then, Alcaraz has gone on to win the US Open title and become the youngest world No 1 in history, all while playing a thrilling, all-out brand of attacking tennis. Defeating Djokovic over best-of-five sets remains one of the toughest challenges in sport, however, and the 36-year-old Serbian will be motivated by surpassing Rafael Nadal and winning a 23rd major title in Paris.

Follow live scores and updates from Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals