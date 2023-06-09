French Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz latest news and build-up to semi-final
Djokovic meets Alcaraz for the first time at a grand slam before Alexander Zverev takes on Casper Ruud in the other semi-final at Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the French Open final in one of the most eagerly anticipated matches in recent memory.
Djokovic is bidding for a men’s record 23rd grand slam title in Roland Garros but must first defeat the 20-year-old Alcaraz, the sport’s next superstar and current world No 1. This will be the first time Djokovic and Alcaraz have met at a grand slam and in best-of-five sets, with the Spaniard winning their only previous meeting on the Madrid clay over a year ago.
Since then, Alcaraz has gone on to win the US Open title and become the youngest world No 1 in history, all while playing a thrilling, all-out brand of attacking tennis. Defeating Djokovic over best-of-five sets remains one of the toughest challenges in sport, however, and the 36-year-old Serbian will be motivated by surpassing Rafael Nadal and winning a 23rd major title in Paris.
Follow live scores and updates from Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals, below:
Novak Djokovic has slowly found momentum at Roland Garros with the Serbian often taking his time to find his level so far this tournament. Still, the two-time French Open champion has only dropped one set on his way to the semi-finals, and that provoked his best tennis of the fortnight as he came back to defeat Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals.
Key to Djokovic’s run has been his record in tiebreaks. The 36-year-old has been dragged into five so far and has only them all comfortably.
Results so far
1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics
3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)
4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 Karen Khachanov (11)
When the French Open reaches its semi-final stage at Roland Garros, 391 days will have passed since Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic for the first time and gave tennis the shot in the arm it has longed for ever since. As moments of sporting symbolism go, Alcaraz defeating Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on consecutive days on the Madrid clay, aged 18, was as clear as they come, and foreshadowed what happened next: the Spaniard winning his first grand slam at the US Open and finishing the year as the youngest world No 1 in history.
But as everything happened so quickly and Alcaraz’s star rose at an astonishing rate, something else has taken longer to materialise: the rematch.
Over the past year, Djokovic and Alcaraz have circled each other, but with their orbits barely touching. Grand slam titles and the world No 1 ranking have passed between them, but without a second meeting. Alcaraz’s US Open title came as Djokovic was unable to travel to New York, then Djokovic triumphed at the Australian Open while Alcaraz missed out due to injury. Both absences left a void that has been filled by debate: with both players reaching great highs without needing to face each other.
Thankfully, the tennis gods have replied.
After a series of near-misses, Djokovic and Alcaraz finally meet again at Roland Garros as tennis gets a second chapter of its next great rivalry
Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic: “I would say since the draw came out, everyone was expecting that match, you know, the semifinal against Novak. Myself as well. I really want to play that match.
“Since last year I really wanted to play again against Novak. You know, we both are playing a great level, and as I said before, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. So I’m really looking for that match. I’m gonna enjoy it.
“Of course for me, it’s amazing to make history, you know, playing a semifinal with such a legend like Novak. So it’s gonna be a great match for me.
“I would say the match we played last year doesn’t affect too much to this one. You know, it was one year ago. I would say both learned a lot from that match, so it’s gonna be totally different, and let’s see what happen on Friday.”
Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: “Well, he carries himself very well. No doubt very nice guy on and off the court. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand (smiling).
“He deserves his success, no doubt. He’s working hard, and he very complete player already and only age 20 -- 19, 20?
“So we played only once in Madrid last year, 7-6 in the third for him. We haven’t played since. Yeah, you’re right, most of the tournaments this year we were not in the same draw but here we are.
“If it comes to that match, that’s the match that, you know, a lot of people want to see. It’s definitely the biggest challenge for me, you know, so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He’s definitely a guy to beat here. I’m looking forward to that.”
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
The match has been scheduled first on Court Philippe Chatrier and is slated to start from 1:45pm BST (UK time) on Friday 9 June.
It will be followed by the second men’s semi-final between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.
Good afternoon
