French Open order of play and schedule
Aryna Sabalenka, Dan Evans, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Andrey Rublev and Maria Sakkari are all in action on the opening day of Roland Garros
The French Open gets underway on Sunday with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka facing Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in could be a heated first match of the tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus and believes players from the two countries should have been made to condemn their nations following the invasion of her home country Ukraine.
Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion and world No 2, said she will begin her quest for a second grand slam title against a player who “hates her”.
Britain’s Dan Evans is in action against Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis while Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Andrey Rublev and Maria Sakkari all get their campaigns underway on the opening day of Roland Garros.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of the tournament.
French Open order of play - Sunday 28 May
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 10am (all times BST)
Marta Kostyuk vs Aryna Sabalenka
Jiri Vesely vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi
Not before 7pm
Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
From 10am
Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev
Danielle Collins vs Jessica Pegula
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 10am
David Goffin vs Hubert Hurkacz
Magda Linette vs Leylah Fernandez
Arthur Cazaux vs Corentin Moutet
Jule Niemeier vs Daria Kasatkina
Court 7
From 10am
Shuai Zhang vs Magdalina Frech
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Dan Evans
Elise Mertens vs Viktoria Hruncakova
Lorenzo Museti vs Mikael Ymer
The full order of play can be found here
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Sunday 28 MayMen’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Monday 29 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Tuesday 30 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Watch every moment of Roland-Garros LIVE and exclusive on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies