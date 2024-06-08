French Open LIVE: Iga Swiatek v Jasmine Paolini buildup and updates from women’s final at Roland Garros
The Polish star and world No 1 is targeting a fourth French Open title in five years, while Paolini is playing her first grand slam final
Iga Swiatek faces Jasmine Paolini in the French Open final for the women’s singles.
Paolini’s impressive run, having never previously progressed beyond the second round of a grand slam in singles before this year, contrasts with Swiatek’s dominance at Roland Garros, with a potential fourth title in five years.
The world No 1 dispatched Coco Gauff, following controversy over a line call, in straight sets in the semi-finals, while her Italian opponent, and 12th seed, had too much for 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva. Paolini has also been juggling a run to the women’s doubles finals, combining well with Sara Errani to also reach a second final this weekend.
Swiatek revealed she is content with all aspects of her game right now, stating: “I got my level of intensity a little bit higher [against Gauff]. I think most of the things overall in my game worked, so I’m proud of myself.”
Follow all the latest updates from women’s final day at Roland Garros below:
Good morning and welcome to our coverage on The Independent of the women’s singles final at Roland Garros - it’s the queen of clay Iga Swiatek against debutant grand slam finalist Jasmine Paolini.
All the buildup on the way.
