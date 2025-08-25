Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Jack Draper v Federico Agustin Gomez live: British No 1 begins US Open campaign against qualifier

Last year’s semi-finalist is seeded fifth in New York and opens against a qualifier

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 25 August 2025 15:30 BST
Daniil Medvedev gets upset after photographer walks on court at US Open match point

British No 1 Jack Draper begins his US Open campaign today, playing his first singles match since a surprise early exit at Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout run in New York last year, reaching a maiden grand slam semi-final and losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, and is among the favourites for a deep run this year - and to challenge the likes of Sinner and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz.

An arm injury meant he missed the start of the American hard-court swing, but he looked sharp on his return to competition in last week’s mixed doubles tournament, when he reached the semi-finals alongside Jessica Pegula.

The fifth seed will take on qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez, who is ranked 206th in the world, in the first round of singles, with their match scheduled second on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Follow live scores and updates from our live-blog below:

US Open - Day Two order of play

All times are UK - BST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

1700 start

Madison Keys [6] vs Renata Zarazúa

Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Yoshihito Nishioka

0000 start

Venus Williams [WC] vs Karolína Muchová [11]

Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]

Flo Clifford25 August 2025 15:30

US Open - Day Two

Day two at Flushing Meadows features an all-star line-up. Australian Open champion and home favourite Madison Keys opens play on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while 45-year-old local hero Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard and an opening slot in the night session.

2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz also gets his campaign underway today, as he faces another American: huge-serving Reilly Opelka.

(REUTERS)
Flo Clifford25 August 2025 15:20

When is Jack Draper playing at the US Open?

Draper will get his US Open campaign underway on Monday 25 August and the British No 1 has been scheduled second on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

His match against Federico Agustin Gomez will follow the women’s singles match between rising star Victoria Mboko and former Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova.

With play scheduled to start on Louis Armstrong at 11am local time (4pm UK), Draper could expect to take to court at around 1pm (6pm UK) - but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.

Flo Clifford25 August 2025 15:10

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the US Open!

British No 1 Jack Draper gets his campaign underway today, on an action-packed day two.

Follow all the action, live scores and results here.

Flo Clifford25 August 2025 15:00

