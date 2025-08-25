Jack Draper v Federico Agustin Gomez live: British No 1 and Cam Norrie in action on day two
Last year’s semi-finalist is seeded fifth in New York and opens against a qualifier
British No 1 Jack Draper begins his US Open campaign today, playing his first singles match since a surprise early exit at Wimbledon.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout run in New York last year, reaching a maiden grand slam semi-final and losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, and is among the favourites for a deep run this year - and to challenge the likes of Sinner and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz.
An arm injury meant he missed the start of the American hard-court swing, but he looked sharp on his return to competition in last week’s mixed doubles tournament, when he reached the semi-finals alongside Jessica Pegula.
The fifth seed will take on qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez, who is ranked 206th in the world, in the first round of singles, with their match scheduled second on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Follow live scores and updates from our live-blog below
US Open live updates
Barbora Krejcikova broke in the opening game of her first-round encounter with talented Canadian Victoria Mboko, and leads the 22nd seed 3-2 on Louis Armstrong.
Britain’s Cam Norrie is locked in what could be a lengthy tussle with American Seb Korda; that’s at 3-3, on serve in the first set.
And Czech legend Petra Kvitova, playing in her last tournament before retirement, has lost the first set 6-1 to Diane Parry and could be making a swifter farewell than she’d hoped for in New York.
US Open day two schedule
Play has begun on Louis Armstrong Stadium and the outside courts, with former Wimbledon and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova opening against talented teenager and 22nd seed Victoria Mboko.
Jack Draper is scheduled to play after the conclusion of that match, and is likely to be on court from around 5.30pm BST, depending on how much time the previous encounter takes.
The sadness of a fading tennis generation leaves US Open question
Medvedev’s total collapse in grand slams this year is indicative of a wider malaise among the ‘90s generation of male tennis players.
He, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were all knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon, and look leagues away from their best, which has seen all three reach major finals and Medvedev win one. Jamie Braidwood explored just what has gone wrong with this lost generation of talent:
Daniil Medvedev expecting ‘big fine’ after US Open outburst
More from Medvedev, who has now lost in the first round of a grand slam for the third time in a row. Benjamin Bonzi was responsible for his first-round exit at Wimbledon too.
Medvedev criticised umpire Greg Allensworth, repeatedly shouting, “What did Reilly Opelka say?” - alluding to the American’s previous comments when he called Allensworth the worst umpire on tour.
Asked by press about his outburst, Medvedev said, “I’m getting a big fine enough, so if I speak, I’m in big trouble, so I’m not going to speak.”
The big story of last night’s action was of course the antics of Daniil Medvedev, whose first-round match descended into chaos when a photographer came onto the court as the Russian faced match point.
A furious Medvedev brought the first-round match to a standstill with a spectacular meltdown as his opponent, Benjamin Bonzi, was awarded a first serve after the photographer’s intrusion.
And while the former champion saved the match point and fought back, winning the next two sets to force a decider, he was eventually knocked out 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 by the Frenchman.
Novak Djokovic admits physical ‘concern’ after struggling to first-round US Open win
For those who missed yesterday’s action, one of the major talking points was Novak Djokovic, who admitted he was concerned by his physical difficulties after battling past young American Learner Tien in the opening round of the US Open.
The Serbian won in straight sets but was made to work for it, especially in an 82-minute second set.
“It’s slightly a concern,” he said afterwards. “I don’t have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points.”
US Open - Day Two order of play
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
Barbora Krejčíková vs Victoria Mboko [22]
Federico Agustín Gómez [Q] vs Jack Draper [5]
0000 start
Sebastian Ofner vs Casper Ruud [12]
Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva [5]
All times are UK - BST
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1700 start
Madison Keys [6] vs Renata Zarazúa
Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Yoshihito Nishioka
0000 start
Venus Williams [WC] vs Karolína Muchová [11]
Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
US Open - Day Two
Day two at Flushing Meadows features an all-star line-up. Australian Open champion and home favourite Madison Keys opens play on Arthur Ashe Stadium, while 45-year-old local hero Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard and an opening slot in the night session.
2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz also gets his campaign underway today, as he faces another American: huge-serving Reilly Opelka.
When is Jack Draper playing at the US Open?
Draper will get his US Open campaign underway on Monday 25 August and the British No 1 has been scheduled second on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
His match against Federico Agustin Gomez will follow the women’s singles match between rising star Victoria Mboko and former Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova.
With play scheduled to start on Louis Armstrong at 11am local time (4pm UK), Draper could expect to take to court at around 1pm (6pm UK) - but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.
