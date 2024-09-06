Jack Draper vs Jannik Sinner LIVE: US Open tennis scores and updates as British No.1 looks to reach final
British hopeful Draper takes on world No. 1 Sinner for a place in the US Open final, with the match betweenr Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz following on Arthur Ashe Court
Jack Draper continues his US Open journey as the British No 1 faces Jannik Sinner for a place in the Sunday’s final at Flushing Meadows.
Draper takes on the world number one in just the second meeting between the two, with Draper having won at Queens in 2021.
And the 22-year-old has already delivered his best ever performance at a grand slam, reaching his first semi-final without dropping a set, but he will be looking to go one better and become the first British man to reach a grand slam final since Andy Murray in 2016.
Opponent Sinner has been caught in the midst of anti-doping controversy, but he has looked assured in his performances as he looks to win a second grand slam of the year after his breakthrough at the Australian Open.
Later on, American duo Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz battle for the other spot in the final. Follow all the latest build-up, score updates and reaction from the men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open below:
Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Emma Navarro to make second straight US Open final
A brief recap of last night’s results in the women’s semi-finals...
Aryna Sabalenka is one win away from a maiden US Open title after bulldozing her way to the final.
The Belarussian, who was runner-up to Coco Gauff last season, is the hot favourite to go one better this year after dismissing home favourite Emma Navarro in the semi-final.
Sabalenka beat the 13th seed 6-3 7-6 (2) to reach a fourth grand slam showpiece match, where she will play another American in Jessica Pegulain the final.
Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner start time: When is US Open semi-final and how to watch
When is the match?
Jack Draper and Jannik Sinner meet in the men’s semi-finals on Friday 6 September at the US Open, with the match set to begin at 8pm BST (3pm in New York).
The second semi-final, an all-American affair between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, will start at midnight (7pm local time).
How to watch
The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight and both matches will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.
Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner
Jack Draper takes on Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semi-final at the US Open on Friday.
Draper, the British No 1, is playing the tennis of his life at Flushing Meadows, reaching the last four of a grand slam for the first time and doing so without dropping a set, and his dismantling of No 10 seed Alex de Minaur was another signal of intent.
But now the challenge gets tougher, with the world No 1 Sinner standing his way. The pair are similar in age – Draper is 22, Sinner is 23 – and they met plenty of times on the junior circuits, but their professional careers have only collided once, at Queen’s Club in 2021 when Draper won 7-6, 7-6.
Sinner, who won his first grand slam at the Australian Open in January, was not at his all-conquering best as he saw off Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals in what he described as “strange” match which saw them exchange 6-1 sets in the middle of the four-set contest.
US Open semi-finals LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the men’s singles semi-finals at the US Open.
British number one Jack Draper is looking to make the first Grand Slam final of his career as he takes on world number one Jannik Sinner from around 8pm BST.
And an all-American clash follows between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, with an American guaranteed to be in the final for the first time since Andy Roddick in 2006.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and reaction here.
