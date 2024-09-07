Jack Draper opens up on anxiety after vomiting on US Open court

Jack Draper has opened up on suffering anxiety after he vomited on the US Open court during Friday's (6 September) semi-final.

The British number one had hopes of emulating Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu by winning the title in New York but was sick four times and fell short in a 7-5 7-6 (3) 6-2 loss to world number one Jannik Sinner.

Speaking afterwards, Draper described himself as "quite an anxious human being."

"I do feel a little bit sick when it gets tough. I didn’t have any problems before the match, but it obviously just built up," he added.