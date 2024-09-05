Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jack Draper takes on Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semi-final at the US Open on Friday.

Draper, the British No 1, is playing the tennis of his life at Flushing Meadows, reaching the last four of a grand slam for the first time and doing so without dropping a set, and his dismantling of No 10 seed Alex de Minaur was another signal of intent.

But now the challenge gets tougher, with the world No 1 Sinner standing his way. The pair are similar in age – Draper is 22, Sinner is 23 – and they met plenty of times on the junior circuits, but their professional careers have only collided once, at Queen’s Club in 2021 when Draper won 7-6, 7-6.

Sinner, who won his first grand slam at the Australian Open in January, was not at his all-conquering best as he saw off Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals in what he described as “strange” match which saw them exchange 6-1 sets in the middle of the four-set contest.

Here is everything you need to know about Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner.

When is the match?

Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner meet in the men’s semi-finals on Friday at the US Open.

The two semi-finals will be played at 8pm BST (3pm in New York) and midnight BST (7pm in New York).

Given the other semi-final is an all-American affair between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, that match is likely to take top billing in the evening slot, which means it is likely Draper v Sinner will fill the early slot at 8pm BST.

How to watch

The US Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the fortnight and both matches will be broadcast on the channel. Subscribers can stream the match online via the the Sky Sports Go app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Sinner 1/6

Draper 4/1