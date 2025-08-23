When is Jack Draper playing at the US Open?
Draper reached the semi-finals at last year’s tournament and enjoyed his big breakthrough at a grand slam
Jack Draper arrives at the US Open looking to repeat the magic of his breakthrough run to the last year’s semi-finals in New York.
The British No 1 is seeded fifth and will take on qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez, who is ranked 206th in the world, in the opening round.
Draper has not played since his disappointing second-round defeat to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon, having missed the start of the hard-court season with an arm injury.
But the 23-year-old is back fit ahead of the US Open and his draw puts him on a collision course with defending champion Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.
Draper will get his US Open campaign underway on Monday 25 August and the British No 1 has been scheduled second on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
His match against Federico Agustin Gomez will follow the women’s singles match between rising star Victoria Mboko and former Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova.
With play scheduled to start on Louis Armstrong at 11am local time (4pm UK), Draper could expect to take to court at around 1pm (6pm UK) - but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.
US Open - Day Two order of play
All times are UK - BST
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1700 start
Madison Keys [6] vs Renata Zarazúa
Frances Tiafoe [17] vs Yoshihito Nishioka
0000 start
Venus Williams [WC] vs Karolína Muchová [11]
Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
Barbora Krejčíková vs Victoria Mboko [22]
Federico Agustín Gómez [Q] vs Jack Draper [5]
0000 start
Sebastian Ofner vs Casper Ruud [12]
Alycia Parks vs Mirra Andreeva [5]
