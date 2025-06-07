It’s fun, and not fun – Jannik Sinner looks forward to final with Carlos Alcaraz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner says his blockbuster French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz will be “fun, and not fun”.

Italian world number one Sinner takes on second seed and defending champion Alcaraz in the first major final between the new generation of men’s tennis superstars.

It is a match-up tinged with extra significance after Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, with the 38-year-old Serb – the last of the old guard still just about standing – admitting it may have been his last Roland Garros.

Instead it will be Sinner and Alcaraz who take centre stage in the first men’s grand-slam final to be contested between two players born in this century.

“It’s fun, and not fun, you know. It’s both ways,” said 23-year-old Sinner of meeting the Spaniard, one year his junior.

“But I think we try to push ourselves in the best possible way. I believe when there is a good match, it’s also good to play, you know. It’s not only to watch, but also to play. It’s very special.

“And the stage, it doesn’t get any bigger now. Grand-slam finals against Carlos, it’s a special moment for me and for him, too.

“He won here last year, so let’s see what’s coming. But for sure, the tension you feel before the match and during the match is a little bit different in a way, because we are both very young, we are both different, but talented.”

It is an intriguing showdown between the two bright young things who have won the last five grand slams between them.

Sinner, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, is on a 20-match winning streak at grand slams and, with Wimbledon on the horizon, could be five weeks away from holding all four titles.

But standing in the way of the ‘Sinner Slam’ is Alcaraz, who has won their last four meetings including the semi-final here last year and in the final on the Rome clay last month, albeit in the Italian’s first tournament back from a three-month doping suspension.

Alcaraz is also bidding to become the first man to retain the title since his idol, Rafael Nadal, managed it in 2020.

“Jannik, he’s the best tennis player right now. I mean, he’s destroying every opponent,” said Alcaraz.

“I love that battle. But, you know, most of the time is just about suffering, being pushed to the limit.

“But my favourite thing is it gives you the feedback of how can I be better, a better player. I think that’s important, and that’s beautiful, even though if I win or not.”