French Open player disqualified for hitting ball girl wins mixed doubles title

Miyu Kato has won the French Open mixed doubles title - just days after she was disqualified from the women’s doubles event for hitting a ball girl in the head.

Kato triumphed alongside Tim Puetz, defeating Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus on a champions tiebreak 4-6 6-4 (10-6).

It capped a rollercoaster week for the Japanese player, who was thrown out of the women’s doubles alongside her partner Aldila Sutjiadi for inadvertently striking a ball girl when she hit the ball down the other end of the court at the end of a point.

After the ball girl started crying, Kato was disqualified from the event and was made to forfeit her prize money of around €21,500 and points won during the women’s doubles event.

But the 28-year-old found redemption to win the mixed doubles title on Thursday - winning €122,000 alongside Puetz for winning the tournament.

Afterwards, Kato said in a pre-prepared speech that she would be appealing her “unjust” disqualification from the women’s double and hopes to have her prize money and points reinstated.

She said: “It has been really challenging mentally for me the past few days due to the unjust disqualification from the women’s doubles.

“I want to thank the players and coaches for all the heartfelt support. I was able to use all the positive energy to move forward so I could be here today.

“It was unfortunate that we were disqualified but I’m doing my best so we can return one day and claim the women’s doubles final. Hopefully the ball girl is OK.

“Lastly, to Roland Garros, it is unfortunate for the disqualification situation but I’m looking forward to a positive result of my appeal so I can claim my points and prize money.”

Kato and Puetz celebrate with the mixed doubles trophy (Getty Images)

Kato has received support from fellow players after her disqualification from the women’s doubles this week.

The umpire originally gave Kato a warning but, with Czech Bouzkova and Spaniard Sorribes Tormo pointing out the girl’s distress, the supervisor and referee were called to Court 14.

Kato apologised to the ball girl and lengthy discussions took place before the decision was made to disqualify the pair, who appeared incredulous, amid booing from the crowd.

The French player Alize Cornet said it was an “insane decision”.

Kato thanked Puetz for being a key support, and the German was delighted to help her create more positive memories of the tournament.

“Miyu, unbelievable what has happened the last 10 days,” he said. “I hope this helps you. I’m very happy to win even without all the drama.

“I hope this is somewhat redemption with everything that has happened. We saw you get so much support from everywhere and I think it’s well deserved.”

Includes reporting from PA