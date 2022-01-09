Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star faces crucial hearing to decide Australian Open fate
Follow all the latest news and developments ahead of the hearing in Melbourne which will decide whether Novak Djokovic defends his Australian Open title or gets deported
Novak Djokovic’s fate will be decided at an appeal hearing on Monday morning in Australia (tonight in the UK) after a bid by the Australian government to have the case delayed to Wednesday was rejected. The government tried to push the hearing back by 48 hours but a court order by judge Andrew Kelly said it had been “refused without prejudice” and that the case would be heard at 10am on Monday.
The case will centre around whether Australia’s government and border force have made errors in their handling of Djokovic’s visa and their decision to revoke it. Djokovic, 34, claims he satisfied the requirements for the visa because he had contracted Covid-19 in December, but the Australian government says that rule of allowing those who have previously had the virus only applies to Australian residents re-entering the country, not visitors. Photos have subsequently emerged showing Djokovic at public events, unmasked, the day after his supposed positive PCR test.
Meanwhile Djokovic’s lawyers have asked that their client be moved from the immigration detention hotel, which has been criticised for its poor conditions, to somewhere suitable for Djokovic to train ahead of the Australian Open. Follow all the latest news and updates ahead of Djokovic’s hearing below.
Australian government fails to delay Djokovic hearing
The Australian government has failed in a bid to delay Novak Djokovic’s visa hearing until after the Australian Open draw is finalised.
Judge Anthony Kelly rejected, in an order published on Sunday, the submission by home affairs minister Karen Andrews on Saturday to push Monday’s hearing to Wednesday.
But the judge left the government with the option of making another application to delay on Monday.
