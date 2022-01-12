Liveupdated1641972515

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No1 admits ‘error of judgement’ in breaking Covid isolation

Follow all the latest reaction from Melbourne as Novak Djokovic begins training for the Australian Open despite ongoing scrutiny surrounding his appeal to remain in the country

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 12 January 2022 07:28
Comments
Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestion he has more questions to answer. Having won his appeal to have his visa application accepted, Djokovic began training in Melbourne ahead of the year’s first big tournament, but received a decidedly uncomfortable reception.

He will yet face further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.

On a less-positive note, the ATP has noted that the saga has been “damaging on all fronts” to those involved, while local reporters in Australia have been caught on camera in a foul-mouthed attack on Djokovic, labelling him “lying” and “sneaky” for his behaviour.

Follow all the latest news and reaction as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open below.

Recommended

1641972515

Novak Djokovic statement

Djokovic says he only received his PCR result after attending public events on 16 December:

“I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on 14 December after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with COVID 19.

“Despite having no COVID symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR test on that same day.

“The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative.

“I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.

“The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all other events except for the L’Equipe interview...

Djokovic attending an event around 16 December

(@DjokerNole)
Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2022 07:28
1641972351

Novak Djokovic statement

Here is what Novak Djokovic put out on social media overnight:

“I want to address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR COVID test result.

“This is misinformation which needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address matters which are very hurtful and concerning to my family.

“I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations...

Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2022 07:25
1641971661

Novak Djokovic news

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestion he has more questions to answer. Having won his appeal to have his visa application accepted, Djokovic began training in Melbourne ahead of the year’s first big tournament, but received a decidedly uncomfortable reception.

He will yet face further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.

On a less-positive note, the ATP has noted that the saga has been “damaging on all fronts” to those involved, while local reporters in Australia have been caught on camera in a foul-mouthed attack on Djokovic, labelling him “lying” and “sneaky” for his behaviour.

Lawrence Ostlere12 January 2022 07:14

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in