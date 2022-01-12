✕ Close Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestion he has more questions to answer. Having won his appeal to have his visa application accepted, Djokovic began training in Melbourne ahead of the year’s first big tournament, but received a decidedly uncomfortable reception.

He will yet face further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.

On a less-positive note, the ATP has noted that the saga has been “damaging on all fronts” to those involved, while local reporters in Australia have been caught on camera in a foul-mouthed attack on Djokovic, labelling him “lying” and “sneaky” for his behaviour.

