Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No1 admits ‘error of judgement’ in breaking Covid isolation
Follow all the latest reaction from Melbourne as Novak Djokovic begins training for the Australian Open despite ongoing scrutiny surrounding his appeal to remain in the country
Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestion he has more questions to answer. Having won his appeal to have his visa application accepted, Djokovic began training in Melbourne ahead of the year’s first big tournament, but received a decidedly uncomfortable reception.
He will yet face further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.
On a less-positive note, the ATP has noted that the saga has been “damaging on all fronts” to those involved, while local reporters in Australia have been caught on camera in a foul-mouthed attack on Djokovic, labelling him “lying” and “sneaky” for his behaviour.
Follow all the latest news and reaction as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open below.
Novak Djokovic statement
Djokovic says he only received his PCR result after attending public events on 16 December:
“I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on 14 December after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with COVID 19.
“Despite having no COVID symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR test on that same day.
“The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative.
“I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.
“The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfill a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all other events except for the L’Equipe interview...
Novak Djokovic statement
Here is what Novak Djokovic put out on social media overnight:
“I want to address the continuing misinformation about my activities and attendance at events in December in the lead up to my positive PCR COVID test result.
“This is misinformation which needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia, and to address matters which are very hurtful and concerning to my family.
“I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations...
Novak Djokovic news
