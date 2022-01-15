Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star detained ahead of final appeal hearing before Australian Open
Follow all the latest developments in Melbourne after Djokovic was held by immigration authorities with the Australian Open only two days away
Novak Djokovic has been detained by border officials once more after his visa was cancelled by the Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke. Djokovic’s legal team immediately launched an appeal against the decision, calling it “patently irrational” and claiming Hawke’s decision was based purely on the government’s fear that Djokovic’s appearance at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, might stir anti-vaccine sentiment in the country.
Djokovic’s final appeal hearing is now set for a federal court at 9.30am on Sunday morning in Melbourne (10.30pm tonight in the UK), and the player’s fate will be decided by Justice David O’Callaghan. If his expensively compiled legal team win the appeal, Djokovic will take on fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Monday evening, where he is expected to get a hostile reception from the crowd. If the government wins its case, Djokovic will be deported.
Novak Djokovic latest news as Australian Open looms
A timetable was agreed on Friday, with Djokovic to be detained at 8am on Saturday morning for a meeting with immigration officials before meeting with his lawyers. He was then detained overnight, possibly back at the Park hotel where he spent the first four days of his trip under detention.
The world number one’s legal team revealed their grounds for appeal would centre on the irrationality of the decision, with the threshold for success much higher than in the first hearing.
Djokovic appeal hearing set for tonight (Sunday in Melbourne)
Djokovic’s appeal against the re-cancellation of his visa has been confirmed for Sunday morning (tonight in the UK) at the Federal Court of Australia.
After a hastily convened appearance by both legal teams on Friday evening, following the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time on the grounds of “health and good order”, a brief procedural hearing was held on Saturday morning.
In it, Justice David O’Callaghan confirmed the case has been transferred from the Federal Circuit Court and that the main hearing will take place at 9.30am on Sunday (10.30pm on Saturday UK time).
Djokovic is due to play his first-round match at the Australian Open against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday.
Novak Djokovic appeal set for Sunday morning at Federal Court of Australia
Djokovic is bidding to overturn the decision for a second time ahead of his first match at the Australian Open on Monday.
Djokovic detained by border officials
Novak Djokovic has been detained by Australian border officials in line with the arrangement agreed in court as the world’s number one tennis player fights on to remain in the country.
Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials ahead of the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and saw immigration minister Alex Hawke again deny his application on Friday.
The 34-year-old Serbian is accused of providing false information on his visa declaration, and claiming that he had not traveled in the 14 days before he arrived in Australia.
Djokovic’s lawyers have appealed the decision and his case will be heard before Justice O’Callaghan at the Federal Court of Australia at 9.30am AEDT on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic appeal set for Sunday morning at Federal Court of Australia
Djokovic is bidding to overturn the decision for a second time ahead of his first match at the Australian Open on Monday.
