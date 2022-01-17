✕ Close Novak Djokovic loses second Australian visa appeal

As the Australian Open got underway on Monday morning, Novak Djokovic was pictured landing in Dubai after the decision to cancel the nine-time champion’s visa was upheld by the federal court.

The failure of Djokovic’s appeal finally brought an end to the saga that has dominated the build-up to the year’s first grand slam. After spending four nights in a detention hotel in Melbourne following his dramatic detainment at the border, Djokovic was released on procedural grounds and immediately to the Rod Laver Arena to prepare to defend his title. However, on Sunday, Australia’s immigration minister used his discretionary power to dash Djokovic’s hopes and cancel his visa for a second time, claiming the 34-year-old’s presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.”

Djokovic, who boarded a connecting flight to Belgrade on Monday, could now face a three-year ban from Australia. However, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, has moved to downplay the severity of that punishment, suggesting the ban could be altered under the “right circumstances” and would be reviewed in the future accordingly. A number of players, including Alize Cornet and Nick Kyrgios, have subsequently criticised Australia’s politicising of the saga, insisting that the treatment of Djokovic had been unfair after he arrived in the country with a medical exemption granted by the Victorian government.

