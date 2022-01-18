Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No 1’s French Open in doubt as Tennis Australia breaks silence
Follow all the latest reaction from Melbourne as the Australian Open continues without Djokovic
The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.
After Australia’s immigration minister had used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time last week, the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal, who determined that the world No 1’s presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this”.
However, the Serbian is already facing further problems over his vaccination status, with France’s sports minister announcing that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass, throwing Djokovic’s participation at Roland Garros into doubt. “The vaccination pass has been adopted. As soon as the law is promulgated, it will become mandatory to enter public buildings already subject to the health pass (stadium, theatre or lounge) for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals,” Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.
Follow all the latest news, reaction and updates as the Australian Open continues.
Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios in charge against Broady
Broady is struggling badly on his first serve and hands Kyrgios another early break. The Briton has his back against the wall now after losing the first set 6-4.
Australian Open 2022: Sabalenka struggling against Sanders
Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 2, is in a spot of bother against Australian wildcard Storm Sanders.
Sanders, who is ranked No 128 in the world, has never made it past the first round of a grand slam in her singles career, but has taken the first set 7-5 against Sabalenka.
Australian Open 2022: Medvedev believes Nadal is favourite
Daniil Medvedev was broken in his opening service game against Henri Laaksonen in a rare display of nerves but quickly rattled off six games in succession to dominate the set.
The Russian, who defeated Djokovic in last year’s US Open final, is the favourite in the Serbian’s absence.
However, he attempted to divert that new layer of pressure after his 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) win, insisting Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record makes him the man to beat.
“I like pressure but last year I started well here in Australia in the ATP Cup and I managed to be in the final here,” he said on court afterwards.
“The tournaments in Australia are always really important for me. I like to play in Australia on hard courts. I want to do better here than I did last year but it’s not going to easy.
“I always say whoever is the highest ranked is the favourite so this time I will go with Rafa because he has 20 grand slams.”
Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 4-3 Broady
Kyrgios is still in full swing against Broady, drawing cheers and laughter from the crowd in equal measure. Broady is warming into the match himself though now, adjusting to the raucous atmosphere.
After being broken in his first service game, the Briton has been solid and holds comfortably to love to tighten things up at 4-3.
Tennis Australia break silence over Djokovic saga
Tennis Australia, who had granted Novak Djokovic a medical exemption in accordance with the Victorian government, remained notably quiet as the visa saga unfolded last week.
However, in a statement released today, the governing body said it “deeply regretted” the impact and the distraction it had caused.
“As the Australian tennis family, we recognise that recent events have been a significant distraction for everyone, and we deeply regret the impact this had on all players,” the statement read.
“There are always lessons to learn, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our planning - as we do every year.
“That process always starts once the Australian Open champions have lifted their trophies.”
Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios 2-0 Broady
Krygios has already turned this match into a carnival atmosphere, playing trick shots for the crowd’s benefit and breaking the Briton in his opening service game.
Australian Open 2022: Kyrgios vs Broady
Next up in the John Cain Arena, the ever-exciting and just as controversial Nick Kyrgios takes on Britain’s Liam Broady.
Broady, who came through qualifying to reach the main draw, will be up against the crowd here too.
Australian Open 2022: Murray speaks post-match
“Obviously when we came back last year to play after the enforced break with Covid, we played with no fans in the stadium. It was tough. It is not loads of fun. You know, we train and practice to allow us to play and compete in atmospheres like this on courts like this to entertain you guys and perform in front of you. It’s an incredible atmosphere and I am so happy.”
Asked about how far he thinks he can go in the tournament, Murray is clear:
“I would love to have a deep run here if possible. It’s tough but I would like to have a deep run. It’s something I have not had in one of the slams since I came back from the injury and it is something that is motivating me. I play some of my best tennis over the years here, I feel comfortable here and I hope I can do it this tournament.”
Australian Open 2022: Murray speaks post-match
“It was a brutal match in Sydney, we played three hours over three sets [at the Sydney International last week]. I am sure you guys can tell from watching. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court and I had to do a lot of running today, a lot of defending. He is not the sort of guy whose name you want to see next to yours in the draw very often. Obviously a bit of confidence from the win last week, and thankfully managed to get over the line today.”
Australian Open 2022: Murray speaks post-match
“It has been a tough, tough three, four years. Put in a lot of work to get back here. I played on this court many times.The atmosphere is incredible. I have always had fantastic support. This is the one where I thought potentially I had played my last match three years ago, but it is amazing to be back winning a five- set battle like that. Couldn’t ask for any more.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies