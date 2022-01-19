Novak Djokovic news LIVE: World No 1 could miss French Open as Tennis Australia faces backlash
Follow all the latest reaction from Melbourne as the Australian Open continues without Djokovic
The Australian Open continues without Novak Djokovic after the saga over the men’s defending champion’s visa was finally brought to an end on Sunday evening.
After Australia’s immigration minister had used his discretionary power to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time last week, the decision was upheld by three judges at an appeal, who determined that the world No 1’s presence “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others.” Djokovic was deported on Sunday and returned home to his native Belgrade, where he “will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this”.
However, the Serbian is already facing further problems over his vaccination status, with France’s sports minister announcing that athletes would not be exempt from the country’s Covid pass, throwing Djokovic’s participation at Roland Garros into doubt. “The vaccination pass has been adopted. As soon as the law is promulgated, it will become mandatory to enter public buildings already subject to the health pass (stadium, theatre or lounge) for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals,” Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.
Follow all the latest news, reaction and updates as the Australian Open continues.
Australian Open 2022: Hurkacz knocked out by Mannarino
Hubert Hurkacz, the number 10 seed in the men’s draw, has been knocked out of the Australian Open by Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.
The Wimbledon semi-finalist becomes the first top 10 seed in the men’s draw to be eliminated from the tournament. Mannarino sealed the win in straight sets 6-4 6-2 6-3.
Karen Khachanov has set up a third round meeting with Rafa Nadal after defeating Bejamin Bonzi 6-4 6-0 7-5.
Australian Open 2022: Osaka through to third round
“I returned pretty well. That’s not my usual strength but I worked on it during the off-season and it came in handy today. I’m trying not to [rate my level]. I’m a bit of a perfectionist. I feel like if I compare myself to the past, I’ll never be satisfied. I’m trying to take it one day at a time.”
Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 4-6 Osaka - Game set and match!
Brilliant from Osaka. On the Brengle serve she takes immediately control of the point with a stunning array of groundstrokes to open up the angle for a forehand winner across the court. It sets up three match points and Osaka quickly wraps up the win as she again pushes Brengle deep behind the baseline, forcing the error.
That was an impressive response from Osaka after she found herself in a little bit of trouble after Brengle broke in the second set - she then won 12 of the next 14 points to take her place in the third round.
Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 4-5 Osaka
The slight sense of jeopardy has seen Osaka come alive again in this second set. She holds to love to move within a game of the third round - flashing off another clean backhand winner to move within touching distance of the victory.
Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 4-4 Osaka*
Osaka goes on the attack - forcing Brengle deep behind the baseline - and immediately breaks back as she finishes off the point at the net with a driven volley into space.
It looked like Brengle was playing uphill in that last game given the pressure Osaka was putting on her with every shot.
Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 4-3 Osaka
Osaka lets out a shriek as she finds herself under pressure again at 15-40. She saves the first break point thanks to another strong serve before Bencic lodges herself into the rally on the second, only for Osaka to rip out a backhand winner that clipped the line.
For the third game in a row, however, Brengle then finds herself with a third break point as an Osaka shot drifts wide - but the American then goes long following a lengthy rally.
A double fault from Osaka, the first of the match, sets up a fourth break point and after defending on the baseline, Brengle breaks as Osaka’s smash at the net flies off her frame.
Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 3-3 Osaka*
A simple hold from Brengle - she is the one cruising through her service games at the moment. A few more errors are creeping into Osaka’s game but Brengle must also take credit for her response.
Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 2-3 Osaka
Brilliant serving from Osaka, and it gets her out of a spot of trouble as she saves three break points against the resurgent Brengle, who is making a match of this.
The American found the line with a forehand winner out wide in the latest sign that the world No 54 is settling into this match.
However, there’s only so much you can do against a serve this strong and Osaka hits her seventh ace to take the game as the match remains on serve.
Australian Open 2022: Brengle 0-6 2-2 Osaka*
Another hold for Brengle as the American continues to show signs of settling down into this match. Osaka’s net play hasn’t quite at the same high level as her groundstrokes so far and Brengle was able to force the error on the half-volley with a short ball that drew her into the net.
Australian Open 2022: *Brengle 0-6 1-2 Osaka
Where did this come from? After winning her first game, Brengle unleashes her first winner, and than makes another with a clean backhand across court to set up two break points.
Osaka saves the first with an ace out wide before a strong serve down the middle is followed up by a short forehand winner. Good depth from Brengle brings up another break point but Osaka reels off two winners to either side of the court to get back to advantage, before firing an ace up the middle to take the hold.
Nice play from Osaka to get out of a tough couple of spots - she will have appreciated that after winning the opening set so comfortably.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies