Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Australia cancels visa as tennis star set to appeal against deportation
Follow all the latest developments in Melbourne where immigration minister Alex Hawke has stepped in to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa
Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled by the country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, and faces deportation from the country just three days before the Australian Open begins. Hawke released a statement saying it was in the “public interest” to cancel Djokovic’s visa. “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds,” he said.
This is the second time that Djokovic has had his visa revoked and his lawyers are expected to challenge the decision in the court. The first decision went to the Federal Circuit and Family Court this week and was quashed by a judge on procedural fairness grounds. Djokovic was released from Border Force detention and began training in Melbourne ahead of the tournament as he chases a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
However, pressure has been building all week after he broke his silence over a number of accusations of breaking Covid protocol on Wednesday, and he conceded that he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe despite knowing that he was positive for the virus, such a transgression could result in up to five years in prison if proven that he lied about his positive test.
Follow all the latest news below as Djokovic prepares to fight deportation once more.
Murray doesn’t want to “kick Djokovic while he’s down"
After winning a thrilling match at the ATP to reach the final, Andy Murray refused to criticise Djokovic and he “didn’t want to kick him while he’s down”.
Murray defeated Reilly Opelka 6-7 6-4 6-4 on Monday and re-iterated his point that the visa situation isn’t good for anyone.
“t’s not a good situation. I’m not going to sit here and start kicking Novak whilst he’s down,” Murray said. “I mean, I said it the other day, it’s not a good situation for anyone.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s ended up in this sort of situation, and who knows? I don’t know what the process is from now. I don’t know what route he goes down, if he can appeal that and how long that takes, and can he still be out practising whilst that process is going on or still competing in the tournament?
“I just want it obviously to get resolved. I think it could be good for everyone if that was the case. It just seems like it’s dragged on for quite a long time now and it’s not great for tennis, not great for the Australian Open, not great for Novak.
“Obviously a lot of people have criticised the government here, as well. It’s not been good.”
Hearing available to watch
Djokovic is reported to be going in front of a judge in under 20 minutes time in a directions hearing.
That will allow for the next steps to be revealed in this ongoing case which has put tennis and Australia in the spotlight. Supporters can watch the hearing on YouTube.
It’s unknown as to whether the world no.1 will appeal the decision but it’s thought to be likely as he wants to compete for a record 21st grand slam at the Australian Open.
Hearing to happen shortly
Reports are coming in that there will be a directions hearing at the Federal Circuit Court in 20 minutes.
A directions hearing is a short court appearance where orders around the case are made about what should happen next. It’s unknown whether we will know if Djokovic intends to appeal the re-cancellation of his visa but the next steps will be laid bare for the player.
It’s been suggested immigration minister Alex Hawke made the decision on his visa late in the day in order to give him a limited chance to compete at the Australian Open. Those reports haven’t been confirmed but it’s also thought his lawyers will be requesting a trial that concludes on Sunday.
The tennis event begins on Monday and Djokovic is the top seed in the men’s event.
When did Djokovic find out about visa re-cancellation?
Djokovic had his visa re-cancelled earlier today which could see him deported from Australia and potentially banned for three years.
It’s been reported the tennis player’s lawyers only found out about the news 20 minutes before it was made public, according to The Age.
It’s not yet been confirmed if they will appeal the decision but it is thought to be the likely outcome. The representatives for the world no.1 will aim to conclude the appeal by Sunday if possible to give Djokovic the best chance at competing at the Australian Open.
The event begins on Monday, Djokovic is the top seed for the men’s event, and the star was aiming to defend his title and win a record 21st grand slam.
Will Djokovic be held in detention?
There have been conflicting reports about whether, now Djokovic’s visa has been re-cancelled, if he will be held in detention until a decision is made on an appeal.
At the moment it’s believed the star is being held at a hotel. But former deputy secretary of the Immigration Department, Abul Rizvi, says Immigration minister Alex Hawke could decide to not put the star in detention.
He told ABC News: "The minister [Alex Hawke] can, if he chooses to, release Mr Djokovic on a bridging visa, if he decides that is appropriate in the circumstances, that is not impossible.
"But, given the government is determined to show it's strong on borders and it's tough on these issues, perhaps that's not a choice the minister will make."
It’s currently unclear if Djokovic will appeal the decision but it’s thought to be likely. The process will have to happen quickly if it does go ahead as the Australian Open begins on Monday.
Morrison accused of using Djokovic situation
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been accused by people in politics and the sporting world of using Djokovic’s situation for political gain.
This is an election year for Australia and so some have said Morrison is trying to gain points from his actions during the via controversy. Djokovic has his visa cancelled for a second time earlier today and faces deportation from Australia.
Morrison quickly reacted, putting out this statement: He said: “This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. Together we have achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.
“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected. This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.
“Our strongest border protection policies have kept Australians safe, prior to Covid and now during the pandemic.”
What happens if Djokovic doesn’t appeal?
It is expected for Djokovic to appeal the decision to re-cancel his visa with reports suggesting his lawyers are bidding for a swift trial.
However, if they decide not to appeal what will happen next? Djokovic would be deported and may be banned from getting another visa to Australia for the next three years, though this doesn’t apply to all cases, according to ABC News.
The news of the re-cancellation has come as a surprise to some including former deputy secretary of the Immigration Department, Abul Rizvi.
He said it was a “high wire act from the government”.
“At stake is Australia’s international reputation. At stake is the government’s reputation if it loses this case, which will now go to judicial review,” Mr Rizvi told ABC Radio Melbourne.
“I have no doubt Mr Djokovic’s lawyers will take this urgently to the courts.”
Spain not investigating Djokovic
On his travel forms to enter Australia, Djokovic said he didn’t travel anywhere ahead of his trip to the country. However, footage emerged of the star in Spain in December.
The country have said they are not investigating the world no. 1 and Spain’s interior ministry confirmed that in the past day.
“The news is false. Neither the government has ordered it nor is there any police investigation open on the athlete,” a spokesperson told Politico.
Djokovic has blamed his agent for ticking the wrong box on his form which is his reason for the information being incorrect.
More developments
It’s been reported Djokovic won’t be held in detention until the pending legal issue is over and a new interview is carried out.
The Serb has been asked to participate in an interview with immigration officials on Saturday, as reported by The Age. The government are in talks with his lawyers and it’s expected an appeal to the decision will come.
It’s thought Djokovic’s representatives will push for a streamlined trial with the aim to have it concluded by Sunday. This is in the hope the player wins and will be able to compete at the Australian Open which begins on Monday.
The re-cancellation of his visa could see Djokovic’s bid to claim a record 21st grand slam be delayed with his next opportunity being the French Open in May.
Hawke’s handling of situation “absolute shambles"
Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic's lawyers face an "extremely difficult" task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.
Speaking hours before Hawke's decision was announced, Bone said: "If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint, he's really hamstringing Djokovic's legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain."
Djokovic's lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court, or a higher judge of the Federal Court, to get two urgent orders. One order would be an injunction preventing his deportation, such as what he won in court last week. The second would force Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to play.
"That second order is almost not precedented," Bone said. "Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa."
Jacqui Lambie, an influential independent senator, argued that Djokovic should be sent packing if he had broken Australia's vaccine rules. But hours before the visa cancellation was announced, she complained about how long Hawke was taking to reach a decision.
"Why does this keep dripping out of the tap? Alex Hawke, where are you? Missing in action?" Lambie asked.
"If you can't make a decision on Novak Djokovic, goodness me, how are you guys running the country? This is an absolute shambles," she added.
