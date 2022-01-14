✕ Close Martina Navratilova tells Djokovic to ‘suck it up’ and ‘go home’

Novak Djokovic has had his Australian visa cancelled by the country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, and faces deportation from the country just three days before the Australian Open begins. Hawke released a statement saying it was in the “public interest” to cancel Djokovic’s visa. “Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds,” he said.

This is the second time that Djokovic has had his visa revoked and his lawyers are expected to challenge the decision in the court. The first decision went to the Federal Circuit and Family Court this week and was quashed by a judge on procedural fairness grounds. Djokovic was released from Border Force detention and began training in Melbourne ahead of the tournament as he chases a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

However, pressure has been building all week after he broke his silence over a number of accusations of breaking Covid protocol on Wednesday, and he conceded that he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe despite knowing that he was positive for the virus, such a transgression could result in up to five years in prison if proven that he lied about his positive test.

Follow all the latest news below as Djokovic prepares to fight deportation once more.