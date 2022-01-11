✕ Close Novak Djokovic wins appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic is free to enter Australia after winning his fight with the nation’s government over his visa - for now, at least. Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of “a personal power of cancellation”, a move which could yet drag on for several days as the Serbian star looks to prepare to compete for the Australian Open.

Both of his parents have been outspoken during the course of the appeal, with his father claiming victory for human rights and free speech in “a young man from a small, poor country” defeating “big, powerful people” in the courts. Djokovic’s mother, meanwhile, compared his treatment to being “subjected to torture, to harassment”.

However, none of his family opted to answer questions surrounding the tennis star’s positive Covid result from December, ending a press conference when the matter arose on Monday. Court documents show Djokovic testing positive on 16 December, but the following day he was apparently photographed in public settings without a mask and with children in attendance. Follow all the latest news and reaction from Djokovic’s hearing below.