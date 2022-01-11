Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Australian Border Force investigate potential false travel claim from tennis star
Follow all the latest reaction from the hearing in Melbourne as Novak Djokovic begins training for the Australian Open after succeeding in his appeal to remain in the country
Novak Djokovic is free to enter Australia after winning his fight with the nation’s government over his visa - for now, at least. Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of “a personal power of cancellation”, a move which could yet drag on for several days as the Serbian star looks to prepare to compete for the Australian Open.
Both of his parents have been outspoken during the course of the appeal, with his father claiming victory for human rights and free speech in “a young man from a small, poor country” defeating “big, powerful people” in the courts. Djokovic’s mother, meanwhile, compared his treatment to being “subjected to torture, to harassment”.
However, none of his family opted to answer questions surrounding the tennis star’s positive Covid result from December, ending a press conference when the matter arose on Monday. Court documents show Djokovic testing positive on 16 December, but the following day he was apparently photographed in public settings without a mask and with children in attendance. Follow all the latest news and reaction from Djokovic’s hearing below.
Nick Kyrgios admits he is “embarrassed” to be an Australian athlete after the Novak Djokovic visa debacle.
The controversial Australian player is currently recovering from Covid, which jeopardises his participation at the Australian Open, having withdrawn from the Sydney Tennis Classic in the wake of a positive test.
“We know that the media like to create shit-storms, with my story and everything going on with Novak,” Kyrgios said. “I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete who’s seen what this guy has done for us and for the sport. I just don’t think it’s right how we’re handling it, but the media loves to do that, loves to divide.”
While Kyrgios feels optimistic about his participation next week at Melbourne Park.
“I actually don’t feel too bad at the moment and I’m taking all necessary precautions,” he said. “Obviously not ideal a week out of the Aus Open, but I’m going to do everything in my power to feel OK and get out there and hopefully give you all a show.
“I just don’t want this to take away from the Australian summer of tennis. We’ve had a lot of great results, a lot of other Aussies are doing really well.”
“Minister Hawke should cancel the visa"
Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke is deciding whether or not to deport Djokovic after he won his appeal yesterday.
The Age are reporting former immigration minister for New Zealand, Sir Kerry Burke, believes he should re-cancel his visa.
In a letter, Burke wrote: “If the law requires everybody entering Australia to have two COVID-19 vaccinations, with appropriate time separation between the first and the second and, if Djokovic cannot meet this test, then his attempt to stay in Australia must fail. That will be Minister Hawke’s call and it should be made.
“I understand Tennis Australia’s desire to have this superstar playing in Melbourne, but the absurdity of every spectator needing to be double-vaccinated in order to watch a non-vaccinated player perform is insulting to millions who followed the rules through trying times and would make your great country a laughing stock.
“Minister Hawke should cancel the visa. His authority is clear.”
Novak Djokovic on court at Melbourne Park to step up Australian Open preparations
Novak Djokovic has been on court at Melbourne Park today as he steps up his preparation for the Australian Open.
After several days in a hotel waiting for his appeal to quash an order for deportation, Djokovic has moved quickly to shake off any rust ahead of next week’s Grand Slam.
Did Djokovic attend an event while positive?
Djokovic says he tested positive for Covid on 16 December which is how he got his medical exemption to enter Australia for the Open.
However, once this news was made public many pointed out he attended an event and took photos with fans on the 17 December. When his family were asked about the situation on Monday they quickly shut down their press conference and didn’t answer. The star himself is yet to comment on it.
So did he break any rules? Here’s the full story:
Timeline of events
A lot has happened over the last few days concerning Djokovic’s visa in Australia. We are waiting on a decision from immigration minister Alex Hawke as to if he is going to re-cancel the tennis star’s visa.
While he decides, Djokovic is back on court preparing for the Australian Open on 17 January.
But has happened before this point? Here’s a timeline of events:
Wimbledon quarter-finalist says Novak Djokovic has no right to be in Australia
Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics has responded to Novak Djokovic’s vaccination exemption by saying he does not think the Serbian had the right to play in the Australian Open.
Speaking to the Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: “People’s health is paramount, and there are rules that were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves – and Djokovic didn’t.
“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”
The Hungarian world number 38, who lost to Djokovic in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals and in the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone in thinking it unfair that Djokovic could play in the Gram Slam despite not being vaccinated.
Australian Border Force investigating whether Novak Djokovic made false travel claim
The Australian Border Force are investigating Novak Djokovic over a potential false travel claim.
The Serbian claimed that he had not travelled for 14 days before entering Australia.
But this claim appears to contradict several social media posts.
Djokovic was seen in Belgrade on Christmas Day and flew from Spain to Australia, via Dubai, on 4 January.
Djokovic’s fate, despite winning a court appeal on Monday, now lies with Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke, meaning he could yet be deported.
It has now been confirmed that Djokovic, in a traveller declaration, filed 1 January, declared “no” when asked: “Have you travelled or will you travel in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?”
The declaration comes with a warning that a “serious offence” is caused by providing false or misleading information and may be punishable by civil penalties.
Djokovic spotted training at Australian Open venue
Tennis star Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue in Melbourne Park on Tuesday, a day after he was released from detention.
He was seen at the gym accompanied by coach Goran Ivanisevic before going into the players’ area and heading for centre court, AFP reported.
Djokovic won his visa appeal, what happens now?
Novak Djokovic won in his attempt to overturn the decision which would have prevented him from taking part in the upcoming Australian Open.
However, he is still facing the prospect of deportation.
His uncle Goran Djokovic claimed that Australian officials were urging Djokovic to give up his battle or risk being given a three-year ban from entering the country.
Mark Staniforth has more.
Novak Djokovic still facing prospect of deportation despite winning visa appeal
Judge Anthony Kelly quashed the visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention.
Australian immigration minister unlikely to take decision on Tuesday
Immigration minister Alex Hawke is unlikely to take a decision on Tuesday over the cancellation of Novak Djokovic’s visa.
A spokesman for the minister told SBS News that the matter is being considered thoroughly and it would be “inappropriate to comment further”.
Mr Hawke is still considering whether to exercise the personal power of cancellation of the tennis star’s visa in a process that could drag on for a number of days.
