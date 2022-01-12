✕ Close Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestions he has more questions to answer. Despite winning his appeal to have his visa application accepted, minister for immigration Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of “a personal power of cancellation”, a move which could yet drag on for several days.

The men’s world number one has also now admitted he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe when he knew he was positive for the virus while it has also emerged that he could face up to five years in prison if he lied about his positive test.

He will face yet further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.

Follow all the latest news and updates as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open below.