Novak Djokovic is preparing for the Australian Open at last, after days of uncertainty over him being allowed to enter the country - and even now there remains suggestions he has more questions to answer. Despite winning his appeal to have his visa application accepted, minister for immigration Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of “a personal power of cancellation”, a move which could yet drag on for several days.
The men’s world number one has also now admitted he broke isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe when he knew he was positive for the virus while it has also emerged that he could face up to five years in prison if he lied about his positive test.
He will face yet further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims he misconstrued information on his travel declaration form, saying he had not travelled elsewhere before heading Down Under - despite photos emerging of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged Djokovic is likely to have to answer questions in public, too, after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serbian can get back to focusing on tennis now.
Follow all the latest news and updates as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open below.
Djokovic’s Australian Open hopes still in the balance
Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open continues to hang in the balance.
The Serbian awaits the decision of Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who must weigh whether to revoke the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s visa.
Hawke could be empowered to do so if it is found that Djokovic included false information on his immigration forms when entering Australia.
The 34-year-old admitted that he had travelled in the two weeks prior to arriving in Melbourne, contrary to what had been stated on the forms, but attributed this to a “human error” made by his agent.
Pictures on social media showed the Serbian in Belgrade over Christmas and training in Spain at New Year.
Djokovic originally had his visa refused on 6 January, soon after landing in the state of Victoria, and was detained.
This refusal was overturned by a judge in court on 10 January, and the Australian Open favourite has since been able to train in Melbourne.
With the first major of the year set to begin on Monday 17 January, time is tight for authorities to determine whether Djokovic is permitted to play.
All you need to know about the 2022 Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.
The men’s No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.
Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.
Djokovic back in training
Novak Djokovic received an “uncomfortable” reception from fellow players as he took part in a secret training session at the Australian Open on Tuesday, according to one reporter.
Djokovic was released from an immigration facility on Monday after winning his appeal against deportation from the country and says he is “focused” on defending his Australian Open title.
While Djokovic is still facing the possibility of having his visa revoked, as the Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke considers whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation, the nine-time Australian Open champion has returned to training ahead of the start of the tournament on 17 January.
Djokovic took part in a training session at the Rod Laver Arena, that was shrouded in secrecy after tournament organisers closed the doors to the practice and cut the live stream of the court.
Tennis Australia later released video of Djokovic practicing with coach Goran Ivanisevic, but the world No. 1 was also said to have taken part in an indoor gym session.
And according to New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg, who quoted a source in the facility, “the place went silent with everyone staring. Talk about uncomfortable.”
Djokovic’s Covid test result scrutinised
The validity of Novak Djokovic’s positive Covid test continues to come under scrutiny after an investigation suggested the test was returned 10 days after originally claimed.
German newspaper Der Spiegel alleged that their analysis of the digital version of the test showed a timestamp from the 26 December.
Djokovic received a medical exemption to enter the Australian Open as an unvaccinated player on the basis of a positive test on 16 December, and has since admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules to attend an interview two days after.
Did Djokovic lie to court?
Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.
Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis.
However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result only on 17 December, not the 16th, which he says explains why he went to public events on the 16th.
The punishment for misleading information to court is a custodial sentence of up to five years.
Djokovic saga timeline
Novak Djokovic has been successful in his fight to quash the decision to rescind his Australian visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, paving the way for him to defend his Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
The saga is not finished, however, with a possible three-year ban from the country still hanging over Djokovic’s head given the potential for a discretionary call from the immigration minister to supersede the home affairs minister who was included as part of the court case.
The saga has become a major diplomatic incident with Australians furious that Djokovic, who has openly opposed vaccinations, was granted an exemption to enter the country.
Meanwhile, questions remain over Djokovic’s medical exemption and his positive Covid-19 test, after pictures emerged of the world No. 1 out in public and without a mask just hours after he returned a positive PCR result last month.
Here is a timeline of how the saga has unfolded so far:
Timeline of Novak Djokovic’s visa saga in Australia
The nine-times Australian Open champion remains in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne
Djokovic admits ‘error of judgement’ over interview
Today’s top story: Novak Djokovic has admitted to making an “error of judgement” by attending an interview with a French journalist while Covid positive. He also said “human error” was behind a mistake made on his Australian entry documents that breached the country’s strict laws on reporting recent travel, as the government weighed whether to deport the player.
Murray earns big win
Meanwhile, Andy Murray continued preparations for his Australian Open return with a hard-fought victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round of the Sydney Tennis Classic.
This was a much stiffer examination than his first-round win against world number 345 Viktor Durasovic on Tuesday, with the three-time grand slam winner progressing 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 6-3 after over three hours on court.
Nadal: ‘Justice has spoken'
Rafael Nadal spoke about Djokovic’s appeal win and says “justice has spoken”.
The world no. 1 won his fight to stay in Australia but more government intervention could come in days. Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way.
“I wish him the best of luck. On a personal level, I’d much rather he didn’t play!”
Djokovic appeal win is ‘a victory for free speech'
The Djokovic family took part in a press conference on Monday where they shared their feelings about the situation and celebrated Djokovic’s appeal win.
His father, Srdan, said it was a victory for freedom of speech: “He fought for freedom of thoughts, freedom of speech. It’s been very, very difficult for us, as for everyone in the world who is free-thinking. But he is extremely strong, a fantastic young man who always tries to help, never to harm.”
