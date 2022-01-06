Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star fights deportation from Australia over vaccine row
Follow all the latest developments after men’s world No1 and defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked at a Melbourne airport
Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport on Thursday. The men’s tennis world No1 had claimed he had a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19 and had hoped this would allow him to circumnavigate Australia’s strict rules on entering the country.
However, the Australian Border Force said in a statement that Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” It added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”
The incident has sparked an international diplomatic row, with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic writing on Instagram: “In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice.” Later the Australian prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”
Djokovic, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport overnight, filed an injunction to prevent his deportation. Follow all the latest news below.
Nadal reacts to Djokovic situation
Rafael Nadal has responded to Novak Djokovic being denied entry to Australia due to visa issues.
The Spaniard, who will compete in Melbourne later this month, was uncharacteristically outspoken on the matter.
He said: “The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated. If he wanted, he would playing here in Australia without problems.”
Serbian President labels Djokovic treatment as ‘harassment’
President Aleksandar Vucic claims Novak Djokovic has been a victim of “harassment”.
He has added that “the whole of Serbia” supports him during this episode.
While Australian PM Scott Morrison has rejected claims that the visa cancellation was due to “any particular position in relation to Serbia” and maintains the country is “a good friend of Australia”.
Novak Djokovic news: Are most tennis players vaccinated?
At least two others, Tennys Sandgren and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, are sitting out the Australian Open because they are not vaccinated.
A spokeswoman for the women’s professional tennis tour said Wednesday that 85% of the WTA’s top 100 players are fully vaccinated; a spokesman for the men’s professional tour tweeted late last month that the ATP’s top 100 vaccination figure was 95%.
Novak Djokovic news: Why is the Australian Open important to the world No 1?
Djokovic is on the precipice of history, one Grand Slam trophy away from finally overtaking rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis.
Entering the 2011 season, Federer owned 16 major titles, Nadal nine and Djokovic one.
Now each has 20. Djokovic, who last year eclipsed Federer’s mark for the most career weeks at No. 1 in the men’s rankings, already owns nine Australian Open championships, the men’s record.
Novak Djokovic news: Has Serb been vaccinated? Has he had Covid?
While Djokovic has steadfastly refused to explicitly say whether or not he received any shots to protect against the coronavirus, he would not have needed an exemption to enter Australia if he were fully vaccinated.
In April 2020, he issued a statement saying: “Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel.
But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it, or not.” Two months later, he and his wife tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus after a series of exhibition matches he organized with no social distancing or masking.
Novak Djokovic news: What has been the reaction in Australia?
The news that Djokovic was on his way to Australia with an exemption — announced first by him via social media, then by Tennis Australia via press release — was not exactly greeted warmly in Melbourne, where most people endured months of strict lockdowns and harsh travel restrictions at the height of the pandemic.
More than 90% of Victoria state residents aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated. The about-face on Djokovic’s status upon his arrival was, not surprisingly, objected to by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who called it “harassment.”
Why was Djokovic initially granted an exemption and were there other players with one?
The state government for Victoria, where Melbourne Park is located, mandated full vaccinations for all players, staff and fans at the Australian Open unless there is a genuine medical reason.
Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino said medical exemptions would not be “a loophole for privileged tennis players” and would only be possible in “exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition.”
Tennis Australia said Djokovic’s request for an exemption “was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.” Neither Tennis Australia nor Djokovic revealed the reason he sought an exemption. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said a total of 26 players or support staff applied for exemptions and a “handful” were granted.
Among the acceptable grounds were acute major medical conditions, serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months.
Why was Novak Djokovic not let into Australia?
When Djokovic landed at the airport, the Australian Border Force canceled Djokovic’s visa, saying he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements.”
Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted, “No one is above these rules,” and later said at a news conference that Djokovic’s exemption wasn’t valid but did not explain the details.
