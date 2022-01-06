✕ Close Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia after vaccine exemption

Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport on Thursday. The men’s tennis world No1 had claimed he had a medical exemption from being vaccinated against Covid-19 and had hoped this would allow him to circumnavigate Australia’s strict rules on entering the country.

However, the Australian Border Force said in a statement that Djokovic “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” It added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”

The incident has sparked an international diplomatic row, with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic writing on Instagram: “In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice.” Later the Australian prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted: “Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.”

Djokovic, who was left stranded at Melbourne’s Tullamanrien airport overnight, filed an injunction to prevent his deportation. Follow all the latest news below.

