Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star fights deportation after Australia admits three others by exemption
Follow all the latest developments after men’s world No1 and defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic had his visa revoked at a Melbourne airport
Novak Djokovic is fighting against deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport.
The tennis star, who is seeking his 10th Australian Open victory and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has been blocked entry into the country by the Australian Border Force after he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” The ABF added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”
It has now emerged that three other players have been admitted to the country using the same exemption against having the Covid-19 vaccine, something which is likely to be used by Djokovic’s legal team when they fight to extend his stay at a federal court hearing in Melbourne on Monday. It is possible Djokovic could even play the Australian Open while his deportation fight rumbles on in the background.
Follow all the latest news below.
Djokovic has been ‘crucified’, says father
Novak Djokovic’s father claims the world number one has been made a scapegoat and been “crucified” in the row with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption.
The Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him. With the appeal adjourned until 10am on Monday, Djokovic is being detained at the Park Hotel, a state-run quarantine facility in Melbourne which has also housed asylum seekers.
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic claims Djokovic was the victim of “political persecution” by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and others in the country’s government, calling on them to move him from the “horrific hotel” where he is being detained into a private rented house.
Back in Belgrade, Djokovic’s father Srdjan demonstrated outside the National Assembly buildings and addressed a media conference to highlight what the Serbian’s family and his supporters perceived to be an injustice Down Under.
“He met all the required conditions for the entry and participation at the tournament that he would have certainly won, since it’s Novak, the best tennis player and sportsman in the world,” Srdjan Djokovic told a press conference on Thursday. “Jesus was crucified and endured many things, but is still alive among us. Novak is also crucified… He will endure.”
Full story:
Novak Djokovic has been ‘crucified’ and is ‘prisoner’ in Australia, says father
The Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel his entry visa and deport him.
Isner weighs in on Djokovic saga
American player John Isner said Djokovic had followed all rules and did not deserve to be treated this way.
“What Novak is going through right now is not right,” Isner said on Twitter. “There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving ... This is such a shame.”
Kyrgios criticises Djokovic treatment
Novak Djokovic has received support from one of his fiercest critics with Nick Kyrgios criticising the way the world number one has been treated in Australia and saying authorities must do better for “one of our great champions”.
Chasing a men’s record 10th Australian Open, Djokovic is holed up in immigration detention as his lawyers battle to secure his release to play in Melbourne and be exempt from strict Covid vaccination requirements.
Kyrgios, who labelled Djokovic a “tool” after the Serb sought to improve quarantine conditions for players ahead of last year’s Grand Slam, said the situation had been handled poorly.
“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum’s health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad,” tweeted Kyrgios.
“Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”
Three other players admitted using same exemption
At least three other participants in the Australian Open with the same medical exemption as Novak Djokovic are already in the country with more potentially arriving over the next week.
Djokovic was spending the Orthodox Christmas in detention on Friday having had his visa cancelled on arrival in Australia when officials ruled his documentation was insufficient to allow him entry to the country while unvaccinated.
The political fallout, both domestically and abroad, intensified overnight as Djokovic’s legal team prepared documents aimed at extending his stay after a Federal court hearing in Melbourne on Monday.
Latest news:
Three players allowed into Australia with same vaccine exemption as Novak Djokovic
Djokovic saw his attempts to enter Australia denied on Thursday
Novak Djokovic news
Novak Djokovic is fighting against deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport.
The tennis star, who is seeking his 10th Australian Open victory and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has been blocked entry into the country by the Australian Border Force after he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” The ABF added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”
It has now emerged that three other players have been admitted to the country using the same exemption against having the Covid-19 vaccine, something which is likely to be used by Djokovic’s legal team when they fight to extend his stay at a federal court hearing in Melbourne on Monday. It is possible Djokovic could even play the Australian Open while his deportation fight rumbles on in the background.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies