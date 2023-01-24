The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev?
Djokovic has won 25 matches in a row at the Australian Open as he targets a 10th title in Melbourne
Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for a 10th Australian Open title when he faces Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Djokovic returned to his imperious best as he crushed Alex De Minaur in straight-sets on Monday, and the 35-year-old appears to have overcome a hamstring injury that was bothering him in the earlier rounds.
Rublev saved two match points to beat Holger Rune in five sets and said of his match against Djokovic: “The only chance I have is if I play my best tennis, just fight for every ball, and that’s it. That’s the only chance.”
Djokovic hailed his win over De Minaur as his performance of the year and said of Rublev: “Incredible firepower, especially from the serve and forehand corner. Just a very explosive player; a little bit like De Minaur, so hopefully the result will be the same."
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev?
The match will take place in the night session on Rod Laver Arena and is set to begin at 08:30am GMT.
How to watch the Australian Open 2023
You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.
If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.
Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.
Order of play - Wednesday 25th January
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00 GMT
Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette
Not before 02:00 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic
Not before 03:30 GMT
Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul
Not before 08:30 GMT
Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies