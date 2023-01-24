Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for a 10th Australian Open title when he faces Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Djokovic returned to his imperious best as he crushed Alex De Minaur in straight-sets on Monday, and the 35-year-old appears to have overcome a hamstring injury that was bothering him in the earlier rounds.

Rublev saved two match points to beat Holger Rune in five sets and said of his match against Djokovic: “The only chance I have is if I play my best tennis, just fight for every ball, and that’s it. That’s the only chance.”

Djokovic hailed his win over De Minaur as his performance of the year and said of Rublev: “Incredible firepower, especially from the serve and forehand corner. Just a very explosive player; a little bit like De Minaur, so hopefully the result will be the same."

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev?

The match will take place in the night session on Rod Laver Arena and is set to begin at 08:30am GMT.

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box, which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Order of play - Wednesday 25th January

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00 GMT

Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette

Not before 02:00 GMT

Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic

Not before 03:30 GMT

Ben Shelton vs Tommy Paul

Not before 08:30 GMT

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev