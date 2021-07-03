Roger Federer faces Britain’s Cameron Norrie while teenage sensation Emma Raducanu returns on day six at Wimbledon.

Federer struggled in his opening match against Adrian Mannarino and was fortunate to advance after the Italian slipped and suffered an injury after four sets. The 20-time grand slam champion showed his old class against Richard Gasquet, though. It was always likely to be a procession, with Federer now having beaten the Frenchman in 19 of their 21 meetings, but belief in his ability to reach the latter stages will certainly have been bolstered by a dominant, rust-shaking display.

He faces Norrie, who overcame a brief early stumble to cruise to a straight sets victory against Australian wildcard Alex Bolt in the second round. Norrie is the last Briton remaining in the men’s draw after Andy Murray and Dan Evans both suffered defeat yesterday.

However, there is still hope in the women’s draw thanks to the heroics of 18-year-old Raducanu. The teenager pulled off a seismic upset against French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the last round, bursting into the spotlight, and will now play on Court One for the first time, taking on Sorana Cîrstea. Elsewhere, Coco Gauff, Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev are all in action. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday 28 June and will conclude with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Order of play for day six

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

K. Juvan (SLO) v C. Gauff (USA)

R. Federer (SUI) [6] v C. Norrie (GBR) [29]

A. Barty (AUS) [1] v K. Siniakova (CZE)

COURT 1

S. Cirstea (ROU) v E. Raducanu (GBR)

F. Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [16] v N. Kyrgios (AUS)

M. Cilic (CRO) [32] v D. Medvedev (RUS) [2]

NO 2 COURT

A. Kerber (GER) 25 v A. Sasnovich (BLR)

T. Fritz (USA) [31] v A. Zverev (GER) [4]

NO 3 COURT

M. Berrettini (ITA) [7] v A. Bedene (SLO)

A. Sevastova (LAT) v B. Krejcikova (CZE) [14]

COURT 12

H. Hurkacz (POL) [14] v A. Bublik (KAZ)

COURT 18

K. Muchova (CZE) [19] v A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) [16]

COURT 14

I. Ivashka (BLR) v J. Thompson (AUS)

COURT 15

J. Ostapenko (LAT) v A. Tomljanovic (AUS)

COURT 6

M. Linette (POL) v P. Badosa (ESP) [30]

